'Friends': 5 times Chandler Bing was relatable

Friends brought to viewers a number of characters with different and contrasting personalities. Chandler is the funniest and most awkward friend in the group. With his hilarious one-liners and sarcastic comments, he has been the major source of comedy in Friends.

Chandler's sarcastic comments make us double up with laughter, as well as make him very relatable to us. Here is our list of top 5 moments where Chandler Bing was the most relatable character in Friends.

1) Jealousy

Chandler believes that being funny is his thing, so he does not take it well when Monica tells him about her hilarious co-worker. Hearing that Monica finds someone funnier than him makes him feel jealous and insecure.

In order to feel better about himself he makes himself laugh by coming up with a 'knock knock' joke about the door that reassures him that he is still funny. While it is hilarious, Chandler's feelings are relatable for everyone.

2) Giving advice is difficult

When Rachel wants advice, Chandler is ill-prepared to offer her anything she needs to hear. Instead, he offers to make a sarcastic comment to lighten the mood. Being approached for advice can feel like a huge responsibility, and Chandler, with his comment, creates a relatable moment for fans, especially those who are not skilled advisers.

3) Jokes in awkward situations

In “The One with the Proposal, Part One,” where Chandler plans to propose to Monica at a restaurant, his plan is interrupted with Richard showing up. When Monica sees Richard, she makes a comment about him growing his mustache back.

This makes Chandler awkward and he makes an inappropriate joke. To cover up he goes on to say, “I’m Chandler, I make jokes when I’m uncomfortable.” Making jokes in awkward situations is a coping mechanism for some and Chandler being awkward and hilarious at the same time makes him more relatable than ever.

4) Food before everything

In “The One with all the Cheesecakes,” when someone accidentally delivers a cheesecake to Monica and Chandler’s apartment, Chandler and Rachel end up eating it. Chandler thinks it is the best cheesecake ever and just can’t stop himself from eating it. He tells Rachel that he is full but will regret it if he stops eating. All foodies will resonate with this line.

5) Chandler's anxiety

What makes Chandler very relatable is his awkwardness and anxiety. In "The One with Joey's Award," Monica begins to have second thoughts and asks Chandler if he'll miss that exciting rush of meeting someone for the first time. He responds by saying no, because when he meets someone it is usually just a lot of panic, anxiety, and sweating. Could he be more relatable?

What are your favorite Chandler Bing moments from Friends? Let us know in the comments below.

