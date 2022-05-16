What happened to Mike Hagerty? Cause of death revealed days after 'Friends' actor passed away

Actor Mike Hagerty’s cause of death was revealed days after his demise on May 5, 2022. The Friends star, who played Mr. Treeger on the show, died following a strong adverse reaction to an antibiotic at a hospital, causing him to lapse into a coma.

Sources revealed that in April 2022, he had an infection in one of his legs and although he had recovered, he was not feeling well. He was supposed to begin filming for Somebody Somewhere season 2 but his energy level was low and his doctor sent him to a hospital for a checkup.

However, things took a worse turn and he was given an antibiotic, leading to a bad reaction causing him to have a seizure and slip into a coma.

The news of his death was announced by actress Bridget Everett via Instagram.

Mike Hagerty's career explored

A still of Mike Hagerty (Image via phil_rosenthal/Twitter)

Born on May 10, 1954, Hagerty made his debut by playing minor roles in films like Doctor Detroit, Brewster’s Millions, Overboard, and others during the 80s. He appeared in films like Dick Tracy, Wayne’s World, and V.I. Warshawski in the early 90s.

Mike became a popular name in the entertainment industry in 1990 and appeared in television shows like Murphy Brown, The Wonder Years, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Union Square, Deadwood, and others.

He was cast as a series regular on the CBS sitcom The Building in 1993 and Fox’s The George Carlin Show. He played an important role on Seinfeld in the episode, The Raincoats. In that episode, his character’s name was Rudy, who was the owner of a downtown vintage clothing store.

He mostly gained recognition for his performance as the building super Mr. Treeger in the NBC comedy series, Friends. The character was introduced in the episode, The One Where Heckles Dies. He threatened to have Rachel and Monica evicted over illegal subletting and got Joey to teach him how to dance.

He then joined the cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Captain McGinley in 2013. He was then cast as patriarch Ed Miller in the 2022 HBO comedy, Somebody Somewhere.

Mike is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, sister Mary Ann Hagerty and her wife Kathleen O’Rourke, and their daughter Meg.

