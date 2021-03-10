Chuck Norris memes take over the internet, as star turns 81

Chuck Norris is now 81 years old, and fans are wishing him a happy birthday while remembering his many accomplishments.
Since today is Chuck Norris's birthday, he is trending. Many have taken to Twitter to show the well-known actortheir lovee and respect for all he has done.
Many have used a meme that everyone is familiar with, Chuck Norris is indestructible and ultimately godlike. To give examples, here are three Chuck Norris jokes:
Chuck Norris can divide by zero.
Chuck Norris can kill two stones with one bird.
Newton's Third Law is wrong: Although it states that for each action, there is an equal and opposite reaction, there is no force equal in reaction to a Chuck Norris roundhouse kick.
The general theme is replayed through the Tweets that display these jokes. Others have taken to recounting the funny little times they have spent with him or the things he has advertised.
Chuck should be pleased that so many people still love him and his work after so many years.
Chuck Norris originally didn’t have the intention of becoming the major actor we know him as today
Carlos Ray "Chuck" Norris was born in 1940. Upon graduating high school, Chuck Norris joined the Air Force in 1958. It was in The Air Force that a fellow airman gave Norris the nickname, “Chuck” while he was stationed at Osan Air Base in South Korea.
After serving in the United States Air Force, Norris won numerous martial arts titles and later established his own discipline of Chun Kuk Do. Norris is a black belt in Judo, Tang Soo Do, and Brazilian jiu jitsu. In LA, he trained celebrities in martial arts shortly after becoming a well-known martial artist.
Besides being a well-known martial artist, Chuck Norris is an actor, film producer, and screenwriter. Chuck started his career as a minor role in the movie, The Wrecking Crew (1969). As Norris started acting more, friend and fellow actor Bruce Lee persuaded him to play one of the primary antagonists in Way of the Dragon (1972). Finally, Chuck Norris became a hit action star after his movie Good Guys Wear Black (1978) became a massive success.
Although Chuck has led a very strange career, the twists and turns all make sense looking back.
