Chucky season 3 episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Chucky season 3 episode 2, titled Let the Right One In, is set to air on October 11, 2023, at 9 pm ET on streaming platform Peacock. Chucky, the murderous doll, is making an unexpected return to the White House. The story will reveal how he ended up there and what his sinister plans entail.

Chucky was introduced in 1988 in the Child's Play slasher horror franchise. Over the years, the franchise has spawned eight feature films, two short films, and a television series. Devoted fans rejoiced at Chucky's entry into the world of television since the show combined humor and horror.

Serving as a sequel to the Cult of Chucky, Chucky season 1 first premiered in 2021, followed by season 2 in 2022. At the beginning of the year, series creator Don Mancini announced the arrival of season 3.

"Many thanks also to our partners at SYFY, USA, and UCP for helping us keep Chucky busy. See you in 2023 for what Chucky himself promises will be his scariest season ever," Mancini said.

The official synopsis for Chucky Season 3 reads:

"In Season 3 of Chucky, the malevolent doll finds himself within the walls of the White House, alongside America's First Family. How did he manage to infiltrate such a highly secure location? What are his goals? And can Jake, Devon, and Lexy find a way to confront him amidst their own personal challenges of romance and growing up? "

It continues,

"Meanwhile, Tiffany faces mounting police scrutiny for the killings attributed to 'Jennifer Tilly' from the previous season."

The main cast of Chucky season 3 includes Brad Dourif, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Zackary Arthur, Björgvin Arnarson, Alex Vincent, and Christine Elise, among others.

Chucky season 3 episode 2 promises bloody chaos within the White House

Release Date, Time, and Where to Watch

Chucky season 3 episode 2 is scheduled to air on October 11, 2023, at 9 PM ET. In the United States, viewers can watch the series on the Syfy network and the USA network. In the United Kingdom, the series will be broadcast with a slight delay on Sky Sci-Fi and NOW TV. The series is also available on the Peacock platform, where episodes are released weekly.

Due to the WGA strike, season 3 is divided into two parts, with episodes 1 to 4 airing from October 4, 2023, to October 25, 2023. Here are the corresponding air times for Chucky season 3 episode 2, in different time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: October 11, 2023, at 6 PM PST

Eastern Standard Time: October 11, 2023, at 9 PM EST

Greenwich Mean Time: October 12, 2023, at 1 AM GMT

Central European Time: October 12, 2023, at 2 AM CET

Indian Standard Time: October 12, 2023, at 5:30 AM IST

Philippine Standard Time: October 12, 2023, at 9 AM PST

Japanese Standard Time: October 12, 2023, at 10 AM JST

Australia Central Standard Time: October 12, 2023, at 11 AM ACST

Chucky season 3, episode 1 recap

The synopsis for Chucky season 3, episode 1, on Rotten Tomatoes reads:

"Chucky finds a new 'friend 'til the end' in the White House; Jake, Devon, and Lexy search for Caroline."

Season 2 concluded with Jake, Devon, and Lexy establishing a stable home without Chucky. However, their peace was short-lived as Chucky set his sights on the White House in his unending quest for power. He infiltrates the residence by manipulating Henry Collins, the youngest member of the family, who is grieving his brother's death.

Even the First Family allows Henry to keep the doll for comfort, unknowingly providing Chucky with the perfect cover for his sinister plans within the White House.

What to expect in Chucky season 3 episode 2 (speculation)

The synopsis for Chucky season 3 episode 2, on Rotten Tomatoes hints at the following:

"Jake, Devon, and Lexy devise a plan to thwart Chucky by befriending the President's teenage son."

The trio of protagonists is aware of Chucky's nefarious plot and is planning to befriend the President's youngest son in order to foil Chucky's plans to take over the White House. Additionally, we might witness how Lexy, Devon, and Jake manage all of this while juggling the demands of friendship and romantic relationships and carving their own paths in Chucky season 3 episode 2.