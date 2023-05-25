City on Fire episode 5 on Apple TV+: Release date, air time, what to expect, and more

The fifth episode of Apple TV+'s crime drama show, titled City on Fire, is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on Friday, May 26, 2023, at 12 am ET (tentative time). The series has reached its halfway mark, and it'll be fascinating to see how the second half pans out.

The show focuses on the shocking murder of a student in New York City. A subsequent investigation reveals that her shooting has some connections to several citywide fires. It stars Jemima Kirke in one of the major roles, along with various others playing pivotal supporting characters.

City on Fire episode 5 will focus on Charlie, who discovers a shocking secret

Apple TV+ has not put out a promo for City on Fire episode 5, but based on a synopsis by Rotten Tomatoes, it will focus on Charlie, who learns a shocking truth. Meanwhile, Williams is back in the family, but things are about to take a turn for the worse. Take a look at the synopsis of the episode, titled Brass Tactics:

''Charlie learns a secret; William finds himself back in the family fold, with dire consequences.''

Apart from that, more details about the new episode are currently being kept under tight wraps. The previous episode, titled Land of a Thousand Dances, focused on Keith, who shockingly became a suspect and started wondering if his life was about to take a devastating turn. It also depicted Charlie discovering a pivotal clue connected to the case.

The show has received mixed-to-positive reviews from viewers and critics, who praised its overall storyline and performances by the cast but criticized certain aspects of the writing, among other things.

The show reportedly has four more episodes left, with the finale expected to drop on June 16, 2023. The teleplay for all eight episodes is reportedly penned by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. The directors include Jesse Peretz, Haifaa al-Mansour, and Liz Garbus.

City on Fire plot and cast

The crime drama series delves deep into a shootout that killed a New York City student. The police soon begin an investigation, which reveals that the murder is connected to several citywide fires.

It focuses on the various shocking revelations pertaining to the case and depicts how the authorities manage to nab the culprit. Here's Apple TV+'s official synopsis for City on Fire:

''In “City on Fire,” an NYU student is shot in Central Park on the Fourth of July, 2003. Samantha is alone; there are no witnesses and very little physical evidence. Her friends’ band is playing at her favorite downtown club but she leaves to meet someone, promising to return. She never does.''

The description further states:

''As the crime against Samantha is investigated, she’s revealed to be the crucial connection between a series of mysterious citywide fires, the downtown music scene, and a wealthy uptown real estate family fraying under the strain of the many secrets they keep.''

Wyatt Oleff and Jemima Kirke play the roles of Charlie and Regan Hamilton Sweeney, respectively. The rest of the cast features actors like Chase Sui Wonders, Omid Abtahi, and Nico Tortorella, among many more.

Don't forget to watch City on Fire episode 5 on Apple TV+ on Friday, May 26, 2023.

