Clarence Thomas' credit card info reportedly leaked online as tweet goes viral

Following the recent criticism of Supreme Court justices who voted to reverse the Roe v Wade ruling, Justice Clarence Thomas received a fair amount of hate, along with the other justices. Amid condemnation from numerous celebrities, Justice Thomas has recently been the victim of credit card fraud as per TikTok users.

According to some TikTok videos, the US Supreme Court justices like Clarence Thomas, John G. Roberts, and Stephen G. Breyer had their private credit card information leaked online. One such TikTok video showcased a waiter sharing Thomas' credit card's front and back information online.

Since then, the aforementioned video has been deleted, but several TikTok videos claimed that they had used the information to retaliate against the Supreme Court Justice's opinion regarding further reversal of same-s*x marriage and contraception rights.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' credit card info leaked: Claims explored

According to the recent claims on TikTok, Justice Clarence Thomas' private credit card information was leaked, following which people were able to charge products and services to his account allegedly. However, since the original video showcasing the information has since been deleted, it is highly likely that these claims are not accurate.

In the videos, the users claimed to have the credit card information of five Supreme Court justices, who reportedly voted in favor of overturning the 1973's Roe v Wade abortion rights ruling. Along with their credit card information, their reported addresses were also leaked. These justices included John G. Roberts, Clarence Thomas, Samuel A. Alito, Neil M. Gorsuch, Brett M. Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett. However, it must be noted that while a server claimed to have shared the credit card information of Thomas, no other such claims have been made regarding the leaked information of the other justices.

As per some of the claims on TikTok, netizens used the information to allegedly send escorts to Justice Thomas' residence. Meanwhile, another TikTok video claimed to have used Justice Amy Coney Barrett's credit card information to order a Gucci bag. Similarly, both Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh and Coney Barrett's credit card information were claimed to have been used for Robux credits.

Netizens react to claims of Justice Clarence Thomas' credit card information leak

Amid claims of Thomas' credit card information being leaked, numerous tweets made fun of the situation. While some joked about paying for abortions with his credit card information, others questioned the legality of using or sharing the credit card information.

jeet ਪ੍ਰਭਜੀਤ🦎🌋🐊 @jeetsidhu_ A server at a restaurant made a TikTok showing Clarence Thomas’ credit card, front and back.



We’re witnessing swarm attacks on individual Americans who have been red lighted.



It’s one step away from Mao’s red guards at this point given the infrastructure and willingness to act. A server at a restaurant made a TikTok showing Clarence Thomas’ credit card, front and back.We’re witnessing swarm attacks on individual Americans who have been red lighted.It’s one step away from Mao’s red guards at this point given the infrastructure and willingness to act.

🌈ZOF🌈 @zofdj Saw a TikTok of a kid using Clarence Thomas’s leaked credit card number to buy a ton of robux and this is the only thing giving me hope rn Saw a TikTok of a kid using Clarence Thomas’s leaked credit card number to buy a ton of robux and this is the only thing giving me hope rn

SKETE DAVIDSON @oheycoraj I’ve already seen Clarence Thomas’s credit card information twice today the internet is UNMATCHED lmao I’ve already seen Clarence Thomas’s credit card information twice today the internet is UNMATCHED lmao

Everyone's Devil (Artwork is work!) @BrackenMacLeod Did anyone get a screenshot of Clarence Thomas' credit card on TikTok? I have a medical bill due. Did anyone get a screenshot of Clarence Thomas' credit card on TikTok? I have a medical bill due.

Odb @Oldleatherhat @CasualLaw "Ain't no rules says a woman can get a credit card." - Clarence Thomas @CasualLaw "Ain't no rules says a woman can get a credit card." - Clarence Thomas https://t.co/h3UXPDZKk3

Luther M. Siler @nfinitefreetime Apocalypse Dust @ApocalypseDust I don't know where Clarence Thomas just went out to eat.



But the server made a TikTok showing his whole ass credit card. Front and back. I don't know where Clarence Thomas just went out to eat. But the server made a TikTok showing his whole ass credit card. Front and back. Obviously if this person buys something with Clarence Thomas’ credit card, it’s illegal. That’s theft. But is the act of sharing the number in and of itself illegal? I mean, I’m sure the server is fired, but is this against the law? twitter.com/ApocalypseDust… Obviously if this person buys something with Clarence Thomas’ credit card, it’s illegal. That’s theft. But is the act of sharing the number in and of itself illegal? I mean, I’m sure the server is fired, but is this against the law? twitter.com/ApocalypseDust…

MILFepristone @juicy_crone about to order myself a new couch with clarence thomas’ credit card about to order myself a new couch with clarence thomas’ credit card

Following the influx of these claims online, there has been no official confirmation regarding the Supreme Court Justices' credit card information leak. It is extremely plausible that these claims are simply misinformation being spread on the platform, which might explain why the original video, which allegedly disclosed Justice Clarence Thomas' private information, was removed from the platform.

Furthermore, if the perpetrator uses the theft of credit card information in the US to spend around $500 or $1000, then the individual may be subject to a fine of up to $1,000 and can also face up to one year in jail. Meanwhile, if the theft leads to an expenditure of amount beyond $1,000, then the charge is upgraded to a felony from a misdemeanor. In such cases, the individual may face up to 15 years in prison or would have to pay $25,000 in fines.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far