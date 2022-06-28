Clarence Thomas' credit card info reportedly leaked online as tweet goes viral

Following the recent criticism of Supreme Court justices who voted to reverse the Roe v Wade ruling, Justice Clarence Thomas received a fair amount of hate, along with the other justices. Amid condemnation from numerous celebrities, Justice Thomas has recently been the victim of credit card fraud as per TikTok users.
According to some TikTok videos, the US Supreme Court justices like Clarence Thomas, John G. Roberts, and Stephen G. Breyer had their private credit card information leaked online. One such TikTok video showcased a waiter sharing Thomas' credit card's front and back information online.
Since then, the aforementioned video has been deleted, but several TikTok videos claimed that they had used the information to retaliate against the Supreme Court Justice's opinion regarding further reversal of same-s*x marriage and contraception rights.
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' credit card info leaked: Claims explored
According to the recent claims on TikTok, Justice Clarence Thomas' private credit card information was leaked, following which people were able to charge products and services to his account allegedly. However, since the original video showcasing the information has since been deleted, it is highly likely that these claims are not accurate.
In the videos, the users claimed to have the credit card information of five Supreme Court justices, who reportedly voted in favor of overturning the 1973's Roe v Wade abortion rights ruling. Along with their credit card information, their reported addresses were also leaked. These justices included John G. Roberts, Clarence Thomas, Samuel A. Alito, Neil M. Gorsuch, Brett M. Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett. However, it must be noted that while a server claimed to have shared the credit card information of Thomas, no other such claims have been made regarding the leaked information of the other justices.
As per some of the claims on TikTok, netizens used the information to allegedly send escorts to Justice Thomas' residence. Meanwhile, another TikTok video claimed to have used Justice Amy Coney Barrett's credit card information to order a Gucci bag. Similarly, both Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh and Coney Barrett's credit card information were claimed to have been used for Robux credits.
Netizens react to claims of Justice Clarence Thomas' credit card information leak
Amid claims of Thomas' credit card information being leaked, numerous tweets made fun of the situation. While some joked about paying for abortions with his credit card information, others questioned the legality of using or sharing the credit card information.
Following the influx of these claims online, there has been no official confirmation regarding the Supreme Court Justices' credit card information leak. It is extremely plausible that these claims are simply misinformation being spread on the platform, which might explain why the original video, which allegedly disclosed Justice Clarence Thomas' private information, was removed from the platform.
Furthermore, if the perpetrator uses the theft of credit card information in the US to spend around $500 or $1000, then the individual may be subject to a fine of up to $1,000 and can also face up to one year in jail. Meanwhile, if the theft leads to an expenditure of amount beyond $1,000, then the charge is upgraded to a felony from a misdemeanor. In such cases, the individual may face up to 15 years in prison or would have to pay $25,000 in fines.