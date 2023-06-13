Class of '09 episode 7 release date, air time, plot, and more details

Fans of FX series Class of '09 will mark their calendars for the highly anticipated episode 7, which is set to air on Hulu on June 14, 2023, at 10 pm ET/PT, continuing the enthralling narrative of the series. Created by Tom Rob Smith, the show has captivated audiences with its intriguing storyline and talented cast.

Episode 7, titled "Orders Night," promises to deliver another gripping installment of Class of '09. Set across three distinct periods—The Past (2009), The Present (2023 and 2025), and The Future (2034)—the series delves into the lives of a team of FBI recruits amidst the evolving landscape of law enforcement.

Plot details of Class of '09 episode 7: Orders Night

Class of '09 is a crime drama that follows a group of FBI agents who graduated from Quantico in 2009. As the story unfolds, viewers will witness the lives and careers of the FBI recruits unravel, alongside the transformation of the U.S. criminal justice system under the influence of artificial intelligence.

Episode 7 gets through the storyline of final tests before graduation at Quantico. The tension and anticipation reach their peak as the trainees eagerly await the revelation of their assigned posts after their rigorous training period. This pivotal moment will not only shape their future but also introduce new dynamics to the narrative.

Simultaneously, Tayo, one of the central characters, experiences a significant rise to power driven by the influence of AI. However, the inevitability of his fall from grace adds a compelling twist to the narrative, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

Here is the official synopsis for Class of '09 episode 7 from Rotten Tomatoes:

"At Quantico, the final tests before graduation are accompanied by a reveal of where the trainees will be posted; Tayo's rise to power is propelled by artificial intelligence; Tayo falls from grace."

Class of '09 critical acclaim and cast list

Class of '09 has garnered positive reviews from critics, who have praised its stellar performances, gripping writing, and skillful direction. The series has also been praised for its diverse cast, which includes actors of color in leading roles. This has been seen as a positive step in the representation of diversity in television.

The talented ensemble cast includes:

Brian Tyree Henry as Tayo Michaels

Kate Mara as Ashley Poet

Sepideh Moafi as Hour Nazari

Brian J. Smith as Murphy

Jon Jon Briones as Gabriel

The show also features a supporting cast that includes Raúl Castillo, Brooke Smith, Jake McDorman, and Rosalind Eleazar.

As the transformation of the U.S. criminal justice system intertwines with the personal journeys of the FBI recruits, the series proves to be a must-watch for fans of gripping dramas and thrilling narratives.

Viewers can watch the latest episode of Class of '09 on Hulu on on June 14, 2023, at 10 pm ET/PT.

Poll : 0 votes