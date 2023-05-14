Class of '09 cast list and characters explored

Hulu released its new TV miniseries Class of '09 on May 10, 2023.

The cast list for the suspense thriller includes Brian Tyree Henry, Kate Mara, Sepideh Moafi, Brian J. Smith, Jon Jon Briones, Brooke Smith, Jake McDorman and Rosalind Eleazar in major roles. The series has been created by director Tom Rob Smith.

As per IMDB, the description of the show reads:

"FBI agents who graduated from Quantico in 2009 are reunited following the death of a mutual friend."

However, viewers must not confuse it to be just another typical FBI show as Class of '09 uniquely brings the futuristic element of technology into the picture. FBI agents in this show grapple with social justice in the midst of the advancement of artificial intelligence.

The trailer of the show can be seen here:

As seen in the trailer, viewers can expect a whole range of dynamic characters with mysterious understones. The FBI batch recruited in the movie are described as being "chosen for who they were yet having no idea of who they would become."

The story stretches for three long decades and characters' trajectories over this time period can be seen intertwining in their mission to restore justice.

#1 Brian Tyree Henry as Tayo Miller

Emmy actor Brian Tyree Hill, known for his portrayal of Alfred "Paper Boi" Miles in the FX comedy-drama series Atlanta, will be collaborating with the production house yet again in the Class of '09. His character Tayo Michaels seems unconventional yet rooted in the mission and passionate about bringing change.

As per the official character description by FX:

"Tayo Michaels, portrayed by Brian Tyree Henry, refuses the easy path from the beginning. A former insurance executive, he abandoned a comfortable high paying career, joining the FBI with the hope of implementing radical change within the system. "

#2 Kate Mara as Ashley Poet

Known for projects like Brokeback Mountain,Transsiberian and American Horror Story, actress Kate Mara will be seen as Ashley Poet, a psychiatric nurse who joins the FBI in the Class of '09. In the trailer, we can see how her character follows in lead, with the aid of technology.

As per the official character description by FX:

"Ashley Poet worked for many years as a psychiatric nurse in one of the country’s toughest hospitals, trying to pay back the debt she owes to her mother, an extraordinary woman who devoted her life looking after Poet, hiding a sickness of her own.

"But when Poet doesn’t feel close to the spirit of her mother in the hospital, she decides to accept an unexpected invitation to apply to the FBI."

#3 Sepideh Moafi as Hour Nazari

Joining the Class of '09 is Iranian-American actress Sepideh Moafi as Hour Nazari, a character that although socially inept, brings a lot to the table. Hour is an agent specialising in data. She also grapples with conforming to her sexual identity and acceptance from her family on the same.

As per the official description by FX:

"Hour is a socially awkward but brilliant FBI trainee who becomes an agent specializing in data, believing that there must be a fairer way of solving crime.

"Underneath her brusque exterior are crushing doubts about her sexual identity. Fearful of being shamed by her family, she embarks on a lifelong struggle to come to terms with who she is, channeling that anxiety into her work."

Moafi is well known for projects like The L Word: Generation Q and The Deuce.

#4 Brian J. Smith as Daniel Lennix

Another great addition to the Class of '09 is American actor Brian J. Smith, best known for starring in The Matrix Resurrections alongside Keanu Reeves. Besides this, he is also known for Essex County and Treadstone.

In the series, he will be playing the role of Daniel Lennix, a former attorney who, although appears to be an outright insider due to his family background, sets out to deliver justice. He also has a romantic affair with Poet.

As per official description:

"In a class of outsiders, Lennix appears to be the quintessential insider, born to a family of old money with powerful connections. Yet, in spirit, he is as much an outsider as the others, and is determined to find his own path through life."

#5 Jon Jon Briones as Gabriel Alonto

Filipino-American actor Jon Jon Briones will be playing the role of Gabriel Alonto in the Class of '09. Alonto is a brilliant teacher who makes his way to the FBI as a trainer than being a field agent.

Briones is best known for his work in Ratched, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story and Beauty and the Brain.

His character description reads:

"Gabriel, portrayed by Jon Jon Briones, is one of the Class of ’09 mentors at Quantico. An extraordinarily wise teacher, he accepted early that he could make more of a difference teaching trainees rather than being a field Agent."

#6 Brooke Smith as Drew

With her brilliant acting chops, Academy award winning actress Brooke Smith joins the Class of '09 as Drew. You may remember her as Catherine Martin from Jonathan Demme’s masterpiece The Silence of the Lambs and as Dr. Erica Hahn on Grey’s Anatomy.

Her character description reads:

"Drew is the brightest and best in her class. She was set to be one of the greatest field Agents in the Bureau until she was shot by her own team of Agents while on duty. Rather than be defined by bitterness, she became a teacher, hoping to guide the future agents to avoid the mistakes that cost her."

#7 Jake McDorman as Murphy

Known for highly acclaimed projects like Jerry and Marge Go Large,What We Do in the Shadows, Murphy Brown, Lady Bird etc, Jake Mcdorman will join the crew as Murphy.

His character description reads:

"Murphy is a sturdy former cop from Salt Lake City. He’s seen as a natural for the FBI, but the truth is that he’s a quirky, sensitive soul, someone who found the chaos and unpredictability of being a cop too much, and who joined the Bureau with the hope of working in an environment that valued thoughtfulness and caution."

#8 Rosalind Eleazar as Vivienne

London-based actress Rosalind Eleazar, best known for Uncle Vanya, will be seen portraying the role of Vivienne, a civil rights lawyer, in the Class of '09.

Her character description further reads:

"Motivated to make a change to law enforcement from both external pressure and working with the people on the inside, Vivienne recognizes Tayo’s passion and brilliance almost as quickly as he recognizes hers. They form an unbreakable team, or at least, so they believed."

Class of '09 is currently streaming on Hulu. The next episode premieres this May 17, 2023.

