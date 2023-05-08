What time will Class of '09 air on Hulu? Release date, cast and more explored

Hulu is premiering a brand new thrilling series Class of '09 on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. The show promises to transport viewers to a world where artificial intelligence alters the very fabric of the U.S. criminal justice system, challenging our perception of justice, humanity, and the choices that define lives. With its captivating plot spanning multiple decades and interweaving timelines, this suspenseful series is sure to leave viewers on the edge of their seats.

Class of '09 stars Brian Tyree Henry and Kate Mara in a gripping thriller about FBI agents navigating a rapidly changing technological landscape. The show will leave fans captivated as the lead characters confront the ramifications of artificial intelligence on the justice system.

Diving into the Class of '09 trailer and its gripping plot

The Class of '09 trailer offers viewers a thrilling glimpse into the series' plot, teasing the tensions and challenges faced by the FBI agents. It will show the navigating the changing landscape of the criminal justice system due to artificial intelligence. The trailer highlights the intricate storytelling across multiple decades and interweaving timelines, as well as the captivating performances from the cast.

Class of '09 will explore themes of justice, and humanity and will show choices that ultimately define a person's life and legacy.

Gina Balian, President of Original Programming at FX, has praised the series and stated:

Class of ’09 brings together an incredible team of artists who have contributed to several of FX’s most distinctive and successful series from American Crime Story and Pose to Atlanta and A Teacher.

She added that Class of '09 will reimagine the course of justice in the "unique and timely thriller. The story of the show is written by Tom Rob Smith, while it is produced by Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson.

The cast of Class of '09

The upcoming show boasts an ensemble cast that is sure to captivate audiences. Led by the talented Brian Tyree Henry and Kate Mara, this series promises to be a thrilling watch. Henry steps into the role of Tayo, an unorthodox FBI agent, while Mara takes on the character of Poet, one of the most successful undercover agents of all time.

Both actors have an impressive body of work. Henry is known for his roles in Atlanta and The Eternals while Mara is known for her performances in House of Cards and Fantastic Four.

The supporting cast members of the show include:

Sepideh Moafi as Hour

Brian J. Smith as Lennix

Jon Jon Briones as Gabriel

Brooke Smith as Drew

Jake McDorman as Murphy

Rosalind Eleazar as Vivienne.

All these actors bring their own unique strengths to the series, further enriching the plot and enthralling viewers with their portrayals

As the show prepares to take the spotlight with its captivating narrative and thought-provoking themes, tune in for the highly anticipated premiere on May 10, 2023, on Hulu. The innovative suspense thriller, woven with the essence of justice in a world reshaped by artificial intelligence, will promise to leave a lasting impression.

