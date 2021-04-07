Create
Claudia Jordan slammed for tweeting "RIP DMX"

DMX has been hospitalized since a drug overdose on Friday 2nd April 2021 (image via Getty)
Feature

American talk-show host and media personality Claudia Jordan has come under fire for tweeting "RIP DMX" while the rapper is still alive.

The faux pas occurred on Twitter, where Jordan posted and subsequently deleted the tweet in which she incorrectly stated that DMX had passed away.

Although she deleted the tweet within minutes, eagle-eyed DMX fans retained a screenshot of the tweet and called her out for spreading misinformation regarding the rapper's health.

Claudia Jordan posts "Rest In Paradise DMX" while the rapper is still alive

The now-deleted tweet about DMX by Claudia Jordan
Minutes after the tweet was posted, concerned fans flocked to Twitter, shocked by the alleged news of DMX's passing. After a few minutes of panic and fact-checking, fans realized that the tweet was made in error and called for immediate removal.

While Jordan eventually removed the tweet and issued an apology, the damage was already done as thousands of fans panicked and spread misinformation. Once fans wisened up to the situation, they began calling out Jordan on her Twitter profile.

The backlash from fans has been strong, as they hope for DMX's speedy recovery. Since his admission to a critical care unit, DMX has been reported to have limited brain function, although he is breathing without any mechanical support as of now.

While the doctor's prognosis for DMX is not heartening, fans worldwide have been sending their prayers towards the rapper's quick recovery. A prayer vigil was recently held for the star outside the New York hospital where he remains admitted.

Published 07 Apr 2021, 18:20 IST
comments icon
