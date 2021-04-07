Claudia Jordan slammed for tweeting "RIP DMX"

American talk-show host and media personality Claudia Jordan has come under fire for tweeting "RIP DMX" while the rapper is still alive.

The faux pas occurred on Twitter, where Jordan posted and subsequently deleted the tweet in which she incorrectly stated that DMX had passed away.

Although she deleted the tweet within minutes, eagle-eyed DMX fans retained a screenshot of the tweet and called her out for spreading misinformation regarding the rapper's health.

Claudia Jordan posts "Rest In Paradise DMX" while the rapper is still alive

The now-deleted tweet about DMX by Claudia Jordan

Minutes after the tweet was posted, concerned fans flocked to Twitter, shocked by the alleged news of DMX's passing. After a few minutes of panic and fact-checking, fans realized that the tweet was made in error and called for immediate removal.

While Jordan eventually removed the tweet and issued an apology, the damage was already done as thousands of fans panicked and spread misinformation. Once fans wisened up to the situation, they began calling out Jordan on her Twitter profile.

I'm sorry 🙏💔 — Claudia Jordan (@claudiajordan) April 7, 2021

The backlash from fans has been strong, as they hope for DMX's speedy recovery. Since his admission to a critical care unit, DMX has been reported to have limited brain function, although he is breathing without any mechanical support as of now.

Claudia stupid as fuck talking about rest in paradise DMX wtf — Ari (@beautyisari) April 7, 2021

Claudia tacky as hell for tweeting that DMX died & she don’t even know herself !! — 🦄 (@JahMari_Couture) April 7, 2021

DMX family need to break Claudia Jordan dumb ass down like a fraction. — Freddie Benson (@desvanlowe) April 7, 2021

Why tf would Claudia Jordan make a tweet saying “rip dmx” when that man family ain’t even say nothing !? If it’s true who gave her the right to post first 😒 — cee. (@waitforcee) April 7, 2021

GIRL TOO LATE YOU’RE DEAD WRONG FOR POSTING THAT! — aleo👑 (@__AsiaDanielle) April 7, 2021

Smdh why would you post that! — Vocal Viral Media (@vocal_viral) April 7, 2021

He’s still fighting I pray it’s not true this world needs DMX — BriannaMonique (@Brianna29437478) April 7, 2021

If the family ain't said shit, mind yo damn business — Virgo87 (@shennaf) April 7, 2021

You put the T in tacky, you are always pulling stunts like this sketti straps. Always. — Janae Aiko 🌱Ⓥ🇸🇱 (@ideeryoubambi) April 7, 2021

While the doctor's prognosis for DMX is not heartening, fans worldwide have been sending their prayers towards the rapper's quick recovery. A prayer vigil was recently held for the star outside the New York hospital where he remains admitted.

