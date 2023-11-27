“Clowned us for the second time”: Hilarious memes erupt after Taylor Swift failed to announce “Reputation” despite rumors

Taylor Swift's São Paulo show marked the end of her highly anticipated Eras Tour 2023 on Sunday, November 26 in Sao Paulo. Fans eagerly awaited a possible announcement regarding Reputation (Taylor's Version) during the final performance. Despite numerous clues, the 33-year-old singer left Swifties disappointed by not confirming the release.

Throughout the tour, Swift showcased all of the tracks from her sixth studio album, Reputation, except for "I Did Something Bad." As the year's last show concluded, fans wondered if the release of the highly anticipated re-recorded version is even still on the horizon.

The anticipation for "Reputation (Taylor's Version)" reached a fever pitch, with many believing that the announcement would occur during the Eras Tour Rio show on November 26.

The speculation initially began around the November 10 show in Buenos Aires, with some fans hoping that Swift would surprise them with the announcement. When that didn't happen, fans believed she would make the announcement in Sao Paulo on November 26, or even drop "Reputation (Taylor's Version)" without any announcement.

Unfortunately, those hopes were dashed, and the long wait continues for enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the reimagined version of one of Swift's most iconic albums.

Taylor Swift fans shared their disappointment on X over the delay of Reputation (Taylor's Version) announcement

Taylor Swift's fans took to X to express their disappointment after the pop star's final performance in Sao Paulo failed to deliver the long-awaited announcement of Reputation (Taylor's Version). Despite dropping several clues, the singer left Swifties disheartened as the yearning for the release of this iconic reimagining of her catalog continues.

One fan reacted by saying that someone forgot to tell her to release "reputation." Another fan said that she started to believe that it would be released during the Sao Paulo show. Meanwhile, another one came up with his own theory that the album will be released in February.

Now, it remains to be seen when Taylor Swift will release the highly anticipated Reputation (Taylor Swift's Version). Currently, there are no official announcements or news shared by her team.

Taylor Swift is currently re-recording her albums following the acquisition of her masters by Scooter Braun in a $300 million deal

In a rather unexpected twist, Taylor Swift made headlines on June 30, 2019, when she revealed her intentions to re-record her initial six albums. This decision was made following the acquisition of the master recordings of her back catalog by music manager Scooter Braun.

Braun, known for his collaborations with notable artists such as Justin Bieber and Kanye West, secured the rights to Swift's first six albums in a whopping $300 million deal with Big Machine Records, the singer's former record label. Notably, both the 1989 and Reputation albums, pivotal to Swift's career, were products of her collaboration with Big Machine Records.

The twist of fate occurred in 2019, when Braun's acquisition of Big Machine Records extended to include the rights to Swift's masters for the aforementioned albums. Reacting to this, Swift expressed her determination to regain control over her masters by embarking on the ambitious journey of re-recording her inaugural six albums. Adding a philanthropic touch to her endeavor, Swift pledged to donate all proceeds from these re-recordings to charitable causes.

The first installment in this re-recording saga came to fruition with the release of Fearless (Taylor's Version) on April 9, 2021. Swift's second re-recorded album, Red (Taylor's Version), followed suit on November 12, 2021. The reception was nothing short of phenomenal, with the album swiftly claiming the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart and surpassing the 1.2 million copies mark in its inaugural week.

As anticipation among Swift's fanbase intensifies, the spotlight now shifts to the eagerly awaited announcements regarding the re-release of 1989 and Reputation. Speculation abounds, with enthusiasts predicting potential release dates in 2023 or 2024 for these highly anticipated renditions.