Cobra Kai Season 5 Episode 4 recap: How did Daniel LaRusso's family break?

The fifth season of Netflix's Cobra Kai premiered on Friday, September 9, 2022, and saw the break-up of Daniel LaRusso's family.

Although Daniel tried his best not to let his enmity with Terry Silver touch his family right from the beginning of the series, when it ultimately did, he could do nothing to change it. Episode 4 of the latest season delved deeper into these conflicts.

Cobra Kai is a direct sequel to The Karate Kid film franchise by Robert Mark Kamen. The series was created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg.

Read on for a detailed recap of the fourth episode of season 5 of Cobra Kai.

Cobra Kai Season 5 Episode 4 recap: How did Silver break up Daniel La Russo's family?

The episode began with Daniel and Amanda heading to a charity event for underage teens. Upon their arrival, the couple discovered that Terry Silver was hosting a charity auction at his place. Silver was also eyeing a position on the charity's board.

During a brief face-off between Daniel and Silver, Daniel asked him not to ruin Amanda's day. Although Daniel had a foreboding, Amanda convinced him that nothing could go wrong at the event. Unfortunately, Daniel was later proven right.

In the scene where Amanda sent Daniel to push for a position on the board, Silver arrived with drinks. He then tried to manipulate Amanda and also talked about wanting to reform the lives of kids through Cobra Kai. He even brought John Kreese as a bad example.

When Amanda did not seem convinced, Silver lied about Chozen beating up his senseis and said that Daniel had sent him to rough up Silver's recruits. This caught Amanda's attention, and she brought it up with her husband during the auction event. Daniel, however, cleared things up for her.

To rile things up further, Silver bid highest on Daniel's bonsais and even announced free classes of Karate for kids from lower income groups. When these proved to be ineffective, Silver provoked Daniel by using slurs against his wife, which sparked a violent reaction from Daniel.

Amanda felt humiliated and left the event. After they returned home, Amanda told Daniel that everything happened because he was not ready to let go of certain things, Cobra Kai being one of them.

She then added that Daniel could continue with his business and announced that she was moving away with the kids.

Developments in other storylines

Two parallel storylines that could bring down a catastrophe if they converge are that of Johnny and Cameron's pregnancy, and the growing rivalry between Robby and Miguel.

Johnny has been trying to get back on track for the upcoming baby. He began by searching for jobs, but had trouble finding one because there are hardly any for a Karate sensei. With Shannon's help, Johnny is able to get into the cab driving and food delivery. However, he is unable to perform in either and gets a barrage of one-star ratings.

From having a van that smells like beer, to cursing passengers and peeing in a beer can while driving with a passenger in the backseat, Johnny crossed the limits. But for some reason, he wasn't fired in Episode 4. In fact, it took just one lecture from a random pawn shop-owner and a customer to knock sense into his head.

He then used that sense and took permission from Shannon to let Robby stay with him for the summer. This was where Robby and Miguel's angles also came in.

The Mexico trip hardly seemed to have an effect on either Robby or Miguel. Both arrived at the water park that is territorially divided between Cobra Kai and the others. A fight broke out between Kenny and Hawk, which led to a sliding race bet. The winning party would get the entire water park to themselves.

Contenders Tory and Hawk competed, with the former emerging as the winner. However, a deflated tube in Hawk's hands proved that side Cobra Kai cheated. It pinched Tory but he chose not to say anything. Before any more fights could erupt, everybody was kicked out of the park.

After everybody was out, Miguel confronted Robby about continuing with Cobra Kai since he always hung around with Silver's students. However, he did not know that Robby had been trying to get Tory and Kenny to leave Cobra Kai. In fact, just before dealing with Miguel, Robby broke up with Tory because when he made her choose between him and Cobra Kai, she chose the latter.

An unaware Miguel told Robby that helping him in Mexico did not make him a good guy. This started a scuffle between the two, but was spared an escalation after Johnny arrived on the scene. When he said that they were all friends now, the boys denied it and walked away in opposite directions.

Season 5 of Cobra Kai is currently streaming on Netflix.

