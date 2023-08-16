Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks on Hulu - Where is Betty Brown now?

Betty Brown is the survivor of a horrific assault explored on Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks, the latest true crime show from Hulu. The upcoming show is focused on solving old and neglected cases from the past. Although the brutal sexual assault and death of 14-year-old Nacole Smith occurred in 1995, it spurred serious attempts to enhance child safety in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Hulu series Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks carefully explores the horrific incident. The case of assault was unsolved for more than two decades and left investigators perplexed. Advancements in technology finally helped people settle the case and acquit the offender.

The description for the upcoming series reads:

"COLD CASE FILES: DNA SPEAKS is a new, 10-part documentary series focusing on murder cases that remained unsolved for decades and were ultimately cracked with DNA evidence. It explores these stunning scientific developments – as well as the unwavering dedication of families and investigators – that eventually brought the killers to justice. "

This article focuses on Betty Brown, the survivor of another horrific incident committed by the perpetrator of the 1995 Nacole Smith murder.

Trigger Warning: The following article contains descriptions of murder and sexual violence. Reader's discretion is advised.

Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks - Who is Betty Brown?

Betty Brown's entire life was flipped upside down on June 20, 2004, when she was just 13 years old due to the horrible deeds of a vile person, yet she persevered. The fact is that this youngster had intended to spend that tragic day with some friends at a Father's Day barbecue in the neighborhood park, and that is precisely what she did up to the point when she needed to go home.

Young Betty Brown had no idea that she would run into a strange man on the way back and then be abruptly compelled to meet his wicked demands in the dark with all her pleadings ignored. Brown was brutally assaulted sexually by the man who then left her lying.

Despite the unpleasant circumstances, Betty had the foresight to pay great attention to every physical characteristic of her assailant since she knew she would have to identify him one day.

Betty Brown in an interview (Image via AP)

Betty Brown's survival left her scarred, but she also helped police investigate one of the most perplexing cases of assault and murder: the murder of another young teen, Nacole Smith.

It wasn't until August 26, 2004, when DNA from Brown's rape kit matched the evidence gathered from Nacole's cold case, and the actual scope of the killer's depravity was understood. In other words, the attacker didn't kill young Betty, but the two teenagers had been sexually abused by the same man 3.2 miles apart nine years earlier.

Where is Betty Brown now?

Although there was abundant DNA evidence and a detailed composite sketch, it wasn't until late 2021 that Betty and Nacole's assailant, Atlantan Kelvin Arnold's identity was confirmed. Technological improvements and a DNA sample saved from an alleged attack on a then-girlfriend in 2002 made his positive identification possible. Unfortunately, the assailant, Kelvin Arnold, had already passed away in 2021 before he could be brought to justice.

Leading up to the revelations of the case, in a press conference, Brown once exasperatedly said:

“I am so conflicted because, on the one hand, I want to rise above and not let this control me, but on the other hand, I want his family to suffer because he’s not here to suffer,”

The details of the chilling case are explored in detail in the upcoming Hulu series Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks.