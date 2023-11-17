Come Tees x Cactus Plant Flea Market Animal-Inspired capsule collection: Everything we know so far

The Come Tees x Cactus Plant Flea Market Animal-Inspired capsule collection marks a unique fusion in the fashion industry. Spearheaded by Sonya Sombreuil's Come Tees and Cactus Plant Flea Market, this line embodies the creative energies of both brands.

Known for their colorful and expressive designs, this collaboration brings forth a range of long sleeves and sweatpants, all adorned with captivating animal motifs.

The collection's debut is brilliantly showcased through a lookbook set against the backdrop of the California desert. All the pieces included in this collection are designed to stand out as a mix and match for a bold, eclectic look.

Slated for release soon, this vibrant collection reflects the wholesome spirit of Come Tees and Cactus Plant Flea Market. Enthusiasts can anticipate a line that captivates with its unique designs and remains accessible in terms of price.

Come Tees x Cactus Plant Flea Market Animal-Inspired capsule collection will be released soon

Expand Tweet

The Come Tees x Cactus Plant Flea Market Animal-Inspired capsule collection offers a variety of options for streetwear enthusiasts.

The collection's cornerstone is the pair of black sweatpants. These aren't ordinary sweatpants; they are a canvas for art, featuring bone drawings, an alien head, and a yin-yang symbol. These symbols are not just designs but a narrative of the collection's theme.

The phrase “COME CACTUS” below the ankle band and “I love my dog” vertically along the leg add a personal touch to the apparel.

Celebrating Animals with Vibrant Long Sleeves

Long-sleeved t-shirts in this collection come in two striking colors: brown and yellow. Both carry the unique mishmash pattern of bones and animals, resonating with the overall theme.

Come Tees x Cactus Plant Flea Market Animal-Inspired capsule collection (image via official website)

The yellow long sleeve pays tribute to dogs, while the brown celebrates turtles. These tees represent more than just clothing; they are a celebration of nature and its beings.

The Standalone Black Hood: An Ode to Turtles

A unique addition to the Come Tees x Cactus Plant Flea Market Animal-Inspired capsule collection is the standalone black hood.

This piece, distinct from a full hoodie, features a large, eye-catching turtle graphic on the side. This item is not just a piece of clothing but a statement, reflecting the collection's dedication to incorporating nature into urban fashion.

Come Tees x Cactus Plant Flea Market Animal-Inspired capsule collection (image via official website)

History of Come Tees and Cactus Plant Flea Market

Both Come Tees and Cactus Plant Flea Market have carved their unique spaces in the streetwear world. Sonya Sombreuil's Come Tees is renowned for its hand-painted designs and raw, expressive aesthetics.

In contrast, Cactus Plant Flea Market is celebrated for its whimsical and imaginative approach to streetwear. Their collaboration in this capsule collection is a convergence of these distinct styles, offering something fresh and exciting to the fashion community.

The Come Tees x Cactus Plant Flea Market Animal-Inspired capsule collection is a vibrant celebration of nature and individuality. As this collection hits the stores, it's an opportunity for fashion enthusiasts to own trendy pieces that share a deeper connection with nature.