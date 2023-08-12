5 best streetwear brands of 2023 

Streetwear fashion is a type of casual clothing that originated from a mix of New York's hip-hop culture and California skateboarding fashion in the 1990s. It is heavily influenced by popular culture and is an eclectic mix of apparel that has become increasingly popular in recent years. According to a survey conducted by PWC, leading market players like Supreme, Stüssy, Palace, and Aime Leon Dore represent global streetwear to most.

This particular fashion industry is one of the most flourishing industries in the world, and many people believe that streetwear is the next revolution in the fashion arena and is here to evolve. Here are the top 5 streetwear brands in the current market.

Supreme, Stüssy, Palace, Fear of God, and Aime Leon Dore are some of the top streetwear brands of 2023

1) Supreme

Supreme has been around for over 25 years and has grown from a small group in New York City to a global community. Supreme opened its doors in April 1994 on Lafayette Street in the heart of New York City’s skate scene. At the heart of Supreme was a crew made up of neighborhood kids, NYC skaters, and local artists who would become the store’s staff, crew, and customers.

The brand has become the epitome of New York’s downtown culture and is vital to the city’s ongoing revitalization. Supreme is one of the favorite brands for skaters and punks alike, as well as hip-hop heads and the young counterculture at large.

2) Stüssy

Stüssy is an American brand that Shawn Stussy founded in the early 1980s. The brand has been part of surfwear trends for 20 years with brands like Rip Curl and Billabong. The Stüssy brand has played a big role in the fashion world and has been a big part of its influence worldwide.

The brand has a unique sense of style and has been embraced by the streetwear and hip-hop scene. The International Stussy Tribe movement took streetwear to another level, and during this period, the influential artists who were part of the brand's tribe quickly influenced the younger generations.

3) Palace

Palace was founded in 2009 by Levent Tanju and his skate team, the Palace Wayward Boys Choir, and Gareth Skewis. The brand has gained popularity within the community for its unique style and limited availability. Palace focuses on skatewear with heavy 90s and pop culture influences, often featuring VHS-style clothing promotions.

The brand has collaborated with various labels, including Ralph Lauren, Gucci, and Stella Artois. Palace has flagship stores in London, New York, Los Angeles, and Tokyo and releases new products every Friday morning during their seasonal periods.

4) Fear of God

In 2011, Jerry Lorenzo founded this not-too-old fashion brand which has already gained quite a lot of popularity in the fashion community. Fear of God has established a trademark aesthetic that emphasizes layering and reworked proportions. The brand blends high and low fashion, combining Lorenzo’s lifestyle with a nostalgic love for the grunge heroes of his 1990s upbringing.

Fear of God has collaborated with notable brands such as Nike and Gucci. It has even attracted a celebrity clientele that includes Justin Bieber, Kendrick Lamar, and Colin Kaepernick. The brand has also gained attention for its luxury streetwear aesthetic.

5) Aime Leon Dore

Aimé Leon Dore is a New York-based fashion and lifestyle brand founded in 2014 by Teddy Santis. The brand connects the gap between luxury and streetwear fashion. It has gained recognition for its ability to combine elements of both worlds, appealing to a wide range of fashion enthusiasts.

Aimé Leon Dore is known for its expertly crafted and stylish clothing. The brand mainly prioritizes creating vintage pieces with a contemporary aesthetic. It draws inspiration from Santis' hometown and its influential culture.

The global demand for streetwear fashion is gradually increasing, and considering the current trends, fashion labels have successfully accommodated the need. These are the top brands for street fashion, but many others, like Off-White, are available in the market.