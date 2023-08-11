SK POP
  • home icon
  • POP Culture News
  • Born X Raised x Stüssy collection: Where to buy, release date, and more details explore

Born X Raised x Stüssy collection: Where to buy, release date, and more details explore

By Shreya Ghosh
Modified Aug 11, 2023 02:43 GMT
Born X Raised x St&uuml;ssy collection (Image via St&uuml;ssy)
Born X Raised x Stüssy collection (Image via Stüssy)

Born X Raised and Stüssy recently collaborated on a limited-edition collection that blends legacy, style, and creativity. This partnership marks the first-ever collaboration between the two iconic Southern California brands. The collaboration is a tribute to the late founder of Born X Raised, Chris "Spanto" Printup, and all profits from the collection will be donated to his family.

The collection features a range of limited-edition pieces that aim to evoke a sense of nostalgia and pay homage to the unique aesthetics of both brands. The partnership between the two brands brings together their distinct styles and influences, creating a collection that is both timeless and contemporary. On August 11th, the collection will release via the official websites of the two brands.

The Born X Raised x Stüssy collection features T-shirts and hoodies

Born X Raised, founded in 2013, is known for its bold graphics and streetwear-inspired designs. The brand has gained a cult following for its authentic representation of Los Angeles culture and its commitment to community and social activism.

Stüssy, on the other hand, is a legendary streetwear brand that has been at the forefront of the industry since the 1980s. Known for its iconic logo and laid-back California style, Stüssy has become a global phenomenon, influencing generations of streetwear lovers.

It may come as a surprise that it took so long for the two brands to partner, considering the two brands' shared California roots. However, it is better late than never when there is a meaningful cause at stake.

Born X Raised is proud to announce its first-ever partnership with adjacent streetwear label Stüssy, following the mid-season launch of its capsule collection with Los Angeles Dodgers. By combining two iconic SoCal brands, the collaboration seeks to fuse heritage, style, and innovation into a limited edition collection of pre-made apparel and accessories.

The collection is a work of one-of-a-kind gear that captures the spirit of both brands. Most importantly, all profits from Stüssy's online and offline store sales will benefit the Printup community. In addition to the three T-shirts and zip-up hoodies, the collection also includes a fitted hat and an 8-ball beach towel. The collection also includes a jersey that pays tribute to vintage sportswear, and a stylish Zippo lighter, which doubles as a collector’s item.

The collection's standout feature is the design of three T-shirts that skillfully merge the lettering of Born X Raised with Stüssy's graffiti typography. A design named "Handstyle" pays homage to the band's co-founders, 2Tone and the late Spanto, with 2Tone's signature on the front and a tribute to Spanto on the back.

Down the line, there's a super comfy zip-up hoodie with a simple dual logo to celebrate the first team-up and a long-sleeve jersey with Stüssy's eight-ball motif and Born X Raised's branding on the back. Plus, there's an LA-embellished fitted hat, an 8-ball beach towel, and a super cool Zippo lighter.

But above everything else, this collaboration is a tribute to the late, great Chris "Spanto" Printup. Therefore, it is going to be a special launch for the Born X Raised supporters. To all the fans, keep an eye on the official website of the two brands to get the honorable products.

Quick Links

Edited by KJ
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...