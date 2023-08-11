Born X Raised x Stüssy collection: Where to buy, release date, and more details explore

Born X Raised and Stüssy recently collaborated on a limited-edition collection that blends legacy, style, and creativity. This partnership marks the first-ever collaboration between the two iconic Southern California brands. The collaboration is a tribute to the late founder of Born X Raised, Chris "Spanto" Printup, and all profits from the collection will be donated to his family.

The collection features a range of limited-edition pieces that aim to evoke a sense of nostalgia and pay homage to the unique aesthetics of both brands. The partnership between the two brands brings together their distinct styles and influences, creating a collection that is both timeless and contemporary. On August 11th, the collection will release via the official websites of the two brands.

The Born X Raised x Stüssy collection features T-shirts and hoodies

Born X Raised, founded in 2013, is known for its bold graphics and streetwear-inspired designs. The brand has gained a cult following for its authentic representation of Los Angeles culture and its commitment to community and social activism.

Stüssy, on the other hand, is a legendary streetwear brand that has been at the forefront of the industry since the 1980s. Known for its iconic logo and laid-back California style, Stüssy has become a global phenomenon, influencing generations of streetwear lovers.

It may come as a surprise that it took so long for the two brands to partner, considering the two brands' shared California roots. However, it is better late than never when there is a meaningful cause at stake.

Born X Raised is proud to announce its first-ever partnership with adjacent streetwear label Stüssy, following the mid-season launch of its capsule collection with Los Angeles Dodgers. By combining two iconic SoCal brands, the collaboration seeks to fuse heritage, style, and innovation into a limited edition collection of pre-made apparel and accessories.

Ovrnundr @Ovrnundr Early look at the Stüssy x Born X Raised collection. Releasing Friday August 11th, available online 10 AM PST / 1 PM EST stussy.com , and Stüssy chapter stores pic.twitter.com/bj00JhZkpB

The collection is a work of one-of-a-kind gear that captures the spirit of both brands. Most importantly, all profits from Stüssy's online and offline store sales will benefit the Printup community. In addition to the three T-shirts and zip-up hoodies, the collection also includes a fitted hat and an 8-ball beach towel. The collection also includes a jersey that pays tribute to vintage sportswear, and a stylish Zippo lighter, which doubles as a collector’s item.

The collection's standout feature is the design of three T-shirts that skillfully merge the lettering of Born X Raised with Stüssy's graffiti typography. A design named "Handstyle" pays homage to the band's co-founders, 2Tone and the late Spanto, with 2Tone's signature on the front and a tribute to Spanto on the back.

Down the line, there's a super comfy zip-up hoodie with a simple dual logo to celebrate the first team-up and a long-sleeve jersey with Stüssy's eight-ball motif and Born X Raised's branding on the back. Plus, there's an LA-embellished fitted hat, an 8-ball beach towel, and a super cool Zippo lighter.

But above everything else, this collaboration is a tribute to the late, great Chris "Spanto" Printup. Therefore, it is going to be a special launch for the Born X Raised supporters. To all the fans, keep an eye on the official website of the two brands to get the honorable products.