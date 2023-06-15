Born X Raised x Nike collection: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

The Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, Nike is collaborating with the Los Angeles-based fashion label Born X Raised for a footwear and apparel collection. The dynamic duo will dress up the iconic and beloved SB Dunk Low sneaker model alongside two sweatshirts in vibrant color scheme.

The collaborative collection will feature a "One Block at a Time" makeover of the SB Dunk Low sneaker model alongside a pink and a blue option for the sweatshirt, both of whom perfectly contrast with the sneakers. Furthermore, the collection pieces are perfect for youth.

The Born X Raised x Nike "One Block At A Time" collection is slated to be released during on July 21, 2023. The collection will be available at SB stores both online and in-person alongside the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers.

More about upcoming Born X Raised x Nike collection

The Born X Raised fashion label was founded by Spanto in 2011 during gang riots in Venice.

The label produces men's apparel items and is well-recognized for using old English font. It's now collaborating with the swoosh label's skateboarding team.

Nike SB has continued to develop some of the most popular shoes in the market . In 2023, the swoosh label debuted multiple collaborative designs of the SB Dunk Low silhouette, and soon to be included on the list is the New York-based imprint, Supreme and Born X Raised.

The swoosh label's site introduces the Born X Raised Dunk Low as follows:

"A homecoming, a preservation, a perseverance. Welcome to LA. BORNXRAISED founder Chris "Spanto" Printup delivers an authentic Venice aesthetic with this Nike SB Dunk Low.

"Celebrating the skate DNA rooted to his community, the design tells a piece of the city's history—that of falling down, getting up, and continuing on."

The shoe model's details are also added on the site:

"Colors honor Spanto's home turf, while a fresh perf pattern, embroidered branding and an iridescent Swoosh shows your loyalty to the movement of staying true. The brand's catch phrase, "One Block at a Time," repeats throughout, nodding to the need to preserve the city's rich and eclectic culture."

The SB Dunk Low sneaker model is slated to be released on July 21 at a retail price of $130.

More items in the collection includes apparel choices of sweatshirts, which comes in two colorways, including Dark Blue and Sunrise Pink. The sweatshirt's design is kept simple with minimal branding and a monochromatic sweatshirt.

The Dark Blue color represents the late night skate sesh, while the Sunrise Pink represents early morning drop in. Both sweatshirts channel the style and energy of the true cultural spot of graffiti and skateboarding amalgamating.

The Blue sweatshirt features "BORN X RAISED" with the swoosh logo branding in white on both the front and rear, while the Pink sweatshirt offers the same branding in blue. The apparel collection pieces are slated to be released on July 21, at a retail price of $110 via Nike and select retailers.

