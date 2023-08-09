Palace x Crocs Mellow Slide pack: Where to get, release date, and more details explored 

Palace, a skateboard company located in London, has teamed up with Crocs to release two new Mellow Slide hues. They first worked together on a "Jungle Camo" shade of the Classic Clog over two years ago. This time, the duo will launch “Green” and “Brown” variants of Crocs Mellow Slides.

The upcoming Palace x Crocs Mellow Slide pack is all set to enter the footwear market on August 11, online as well as offline at Palace's stores in London, LA, NYC, and DSM London and LA. A day later, on August 12, they will be dropped via Palace Tokyo and WeChat China. Finally, a wider release is scheduled for August 15 through crocs.com. Stick around for the confirmed price details of these slides.

Palace x Crocs Mellow Slide pack will be offered in two colorways

Here's another closer look at the two colorways of Mellow slides (Image via Palace)

Palace Skateboards is a household name for the collective of South London skaters known as the Palace Wayward Boys Choir. Lev Tanju launched this British streetwear and skateboarding business in 2009. The brand established a name for itself in the first two years of its existence thanks to partnerships with well-known London businesses including the streetwear retailer The Hideout and renowned skate shop Slam City Skates.

Palace draws largely on the UK's early 2000s party scene, as evidenced by the line's vibrant colors, sovereign rings, and expensive leather shoes. The company also makes design nods to vintage Italian fashion houses like Moschino and Versace. The brand's use of psychedelic patterns and designs also serves as a strong nod to the early '90s rave scene.

Since 2012, Palace has worked closely with a variety of established companies, always making sure that the final product has an affinity to British urban style and culture. Palace has grown to be a significant participant in the sportswear sector by producing football jerseys, footwear, tracksuits, and other pieces of sportswear in collaboration with businesses like Reebok, Supreme, Umbro, and Adidas.

For its most recent partnership, the European brand came together with the American label to offer a fresh take on the latter’s Mellow Slides.

Crocs Mellow Slides from Palace are designed in two hues. One pair has an eye-catching green finish and an upper that features a wavy pattern. The second pair replicates the pattern using a mix of cream with brown tones in a strikingly different yet equally captivating manner.

The wavy line pattern on the lateral side appears to incorporate the Palace logo. The upper's design and hue scheme are carried through to the outsole underneath.

More about other recent Crocs collaborations

In addition to the collaboration already stated, Crocs has lately partnered with quite a few noteworthy designers and businesses, including Salehe Bembury, MSCHF, and MCM. The Barbie movie collab was another enticing partnership of the brand that appeared recently. The manufacturer of the foam clogs likewise joined forces with Taco Bell, a renowned chain of taco restaurants, to sell their utilitarian slides.

The aforementioned joint foam clogs can be found in the footwear company's online and physical retail locations, as well as a few other related retail places.