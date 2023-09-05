Comedian Tim Dillon's 2023 American Royalty Tour: How to buy tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know 

American comedian Tim Dillon is hitting the road once again with his exciting 2023 American Royalty Tour. The tour, brought to you by Live Nation, will give fans in major cities all over the United States, including Cincinnati, Charlotte, Omaha, Detroit, and more to get a chance to witness Dillon's unique style of cultural commentary and satire.

Dillon is also set to release his book in the upcoming fall of 2023, titled Death By Boomers. This book is highly anticipated and promises to be a delightful and thought-provoking read. It is expected that his tour will be in support of his upcoming book.

The tour tickets are available to buy now via Ticketmaster with ticket prices ranging from $39.75 to $80 and higher.

Fans can also follow the comedian's social media handles to stay updated with the latest news about the tour.

Tim Dillon's tour will begin in Charlotte and end in Toronto

Tim Dillon will kick off the scheduled tour with his Charlotte show, scheduled to take place on September 15, 2023. After performing across varied cities in America, the comedian will finally wrap up his brief tour in Canada with a show in Toronto on December 9, 2023.

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

September 15, 2023 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

September 21, 2023 – Lexington, KY – Lexington Opera House

September 22, 2023 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre

September 23, 2023 – Davenport, IA – Event Center at Rhythm City Casino Resort

September 28, 2023 – Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman Place

September 29, 2023 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha

September 30, 2023 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

November 03, 2023 – Rochester, NY – Kodak Center

November 11, 2023 – Munhall, PA – Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

December 08, 2023 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

December 09, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Meridian Hall

Tim Dillon is an American comedian and podcaster known for his famous show The Tim Dillon Show

Tim Dillon is an American comedian born and brought up in Island Park, New York. He has Irish Catholic roots. His parents split up when he was young, so he was mainly raised by his mother, who was also diagnosed with schizophrenia later in her life.

Tim's journey into entertainment started early when he appeared on the PBS children's show Sesame Street in 1994 as a child actor. He shared a fun memory of dancing with Snuffleupagus on The Joe Rogan Experience.

Before becoming a comedian, Dillon had various jobs, including selling office printers and working as a mortgage broker during the subprime mortgage crisis. When the market crashed, he became a New York City tour guide. He ventured into stand-up comedy around 2010 and gained recognition after his 2016 appearance at the Just for Laughs comedy festival in Montreal.

Rolling Stone named Dillon as one of the Top 10 Comedians You Need to Know in 2017. He's also known for co-hosting the Real Ass Podcast spin-off podcast Bastard Radio in 2020, along with Luis J. Gomez and Nick Mullen.

In August 2022, Dillon released his first stand-up special, titled Tim Dillon: A Real Hero. He is also the host of The Tim Dillon Show, a comedic video podcast where he talks about his life and discusses news topics, often focusing on American cultural issues, entertainment, and politics. The podcast has gained popularity, with hundreds of episodes as of August 2023.

Aside from his comedy career, Tim Dillon is a real estate investor, owning properties in Austin, Texas, and a substantial estate in the Hamptons, New York.