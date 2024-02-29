Comme Des Garcons Homme Deux x Asics Japan "Denim" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Comme Des Garcons Homme Deux x Asics brings a fresh iteration in the "denim" colorway, offering a new iteration of the Asics Japan S model. The denim silhouette of the latest iteration contributes a modish yet comfortable footwear.

This sneaker boasts a blue denim upper with a white midsole, underscoring the classic skate sneaker appeal. With the denim frays, the sneakers are designed to accentuate the panels.

The Comme Des Garcons Homme Deux x Asics Japan S "Denim" sneakers hit Japan's shoe market on February 27, 2024. However, the brands have not revealed further information about the global launch or the price point.

More about Comme Des Garcons Homme Deux x Asics Japan S sneakers

Comme des Garçons, one of the renowned fashion brands from Japan, has teamed up with Asics for modish-looking sneakers. Asics, another Japanese brand, is popular for its innovative technology in the footwear realm.

Rei Kawakubo, the Japanese designer, founded the brand Comme des Garcons in 1969, and it was solely dedicated to women's wear. However, later, Rei opened up several sub lineups, and the Comme des Garcons Homme Deux is one of them.

Comme des Garcons Homme Deux, founded in 1987, is famous for its old-school fashion. Through this lineup, Rei presents classic designs using old Japanese techniques.

The Comme Des Garcons Homme Deux x Asics denim sneaker is a sheer manifestation of great flair from both brands. The Japan S sneakers, one of the best-selling models from Asics, incorporate denim fabric, making them center-stage footwear for sneakerheads.

Structured in a low low-top model, the dark denim silhouette takes inspiration from the classic skateboard shoe. While the upper is constructed with denim, the frayed edges define the panels correctly.

The design can be seen in the mudguards while the panel logo of Asics is etched on the lateral side, crafted with a frayed design. The dark upper gets disrupted by the white sole unit. The herringbone design outsole ensures traction. The white lace system and insole add a more quirky finish to the footwear. The co-branding is etched on the tongue, rounding off the whole look.

On February 27, 2024, the Comme Des Garcons Homme Deux x Asics "Denim" shoe hit the shoe shelves in Japan. However, the brands have not disclosed the globally released date or pricing details yet.