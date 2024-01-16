Hidden NY x Asics " White/Silver/ Green" sneakers: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

The digital mood board brand Hidden NY and the Japanese sportswear staple Asics teamed up and showcased their upcoming launch. Taking inspiration from the 2000s, the fresh drop embraced the Gel NYC model from Asics, offering an amalgamation of traditional sneaker flairs and modern tweaks.

Dressed in white, the shoe boasts a striking silver accent, while the green hue ensures flamboyancy. The co-branding throughout the shoe vouches for the creativity of the Hidden NY brand, while the metallic finish, chunky appeal, and gel-cushioned technology symbolize the Asics' prowess.

The shoe is slated to be released in March 2024 with a price tag of $160. It will be available at the online stores as well as the offline retail stores.

Hidden NY X Asics is slated to be launched in March 2024

Asics and Hidden NY are set to launch a new pair in the upcoming month, a fresh iteration of the Gel NYC model. The gleams of the sneaker showcase the collaborative flairs from both brands, leaving sneakerheads thrilled to cop it.

Dressed in a white and green upper, the sneaker features metallic silver accents. The sneaker boasts a mesh upper, while the paneling sections are dyed in silver, meticulously posing a flamboyant color scheme.

The touches of green on the borders add to the overall charm. The midsole retains Asics' gel technology, a notable innovation of the company. The partnership, however, is obvious in the logo positioning, highlighting Hidden NY's creative flare.

The Instagram Moodboard brand Hidden NY tweaked the Asics logo, etching on the lateral part. To exhibit the digital roots of Hidden NY, the tongue and tor box are lettered with a lowercase H.

Based on the Gel NYC models, the sneaker has infused the Gel technology, ensuring comfort and practicality. About the Gel NYC sneakers, Asics writes:

"Our new GEL-NYC™ sneaker sources inspiration from heritage and modern performance running styles. Its upper construction references the GEL-NIMBUS™ 3 shoe from the early 2000s and blends it with various embellishments from the GEL-MC PLUS™ V design."

"The tooling contrasts the upper’s retro influences by using the GEL-CUMULUS™ 16 shoe’s tooling system. Through a combination of lightweight foams and GEL™ technology inserts, this midsole formation helps create advanced underfoot comfort. Nothing feels better than moving in style."

The brand continues:

"Using the GEL-NIMBUS™ 3 running shoe as the base inspiration for the GEL-NYC™ shoe, we also infused the upper with elements from the GEL-MC PLUS™ V model for added dimension with color and material options. GEL-CUMULUS™ 16 tooling provides great comfort with a rear/forefoot GEL™ technology set up and FLUIDRIDE technology."

"The lightweight SOLYTE™ material and high rebound SpEVA™ material work together to provide shock absorption and rebound with every step, providing all-day comfort for you to experience the sound mind, sound body connection in your everyday life."

The Hidden NY and its digital roots

Hidden NY, a digital mood board on Instagram, transformed from a mere internet user to a prominent streetwear stylist brand. As per the media outlet Complex, the man behind the brand is a 24-year-old boy who captured snaps of streetwear, gradually growing a community of edgy and street-style fashion enthusiasts.

The collaboration with Drake and other brands further enhances its success.

The brands announced that Asics x Hidden NY will be released in March 2024, however the exact date has yet to be revealed. This pair is priced at $160 and will be available at select retail and online stores.