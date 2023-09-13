5 best Seoul Fashion Week SS24 streetwear moments

Recently, the Seoul Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 zealously concluded its artistic presentation on September 9. The show's initial October dates were changed in order to coincide with Frieze Art Fair.

It took place at Dongdaemun Design Plaza designed by Zaha Hadid. The Seoul Fashion Week gives newbies and local creative minds the opportunity to show off their creative aspects rather than emphasizing expensive brands.

Designers with sustainable fashion, such as Yang Yoona, who founded Vegan Tiger, have been highlighted in this event. The same plot has been introduced by UL: KIN's creative director Lee Seongdong using upcycled and deconstructed garments. Emerging designer Gwon Bongseok from Korea has shared a sizable denim collection.

Street style fashion has been a focus of several fashion weeks, where guests, buyers, models, or influencers can be seen redefining the style. Influencers such as Rio or fashion influencer Atri Chatterjee got special attention in street style fashion at Seoul Fashion Week.

Check out the five best fashion moments of Seoul street fashion.

Seoul Fashion Week introduced flexibility in fashion where old trends got a stern glance

1) Denim and its recurrence

Seoul Fashion Week celebrated denim as the street style and displayed several denim-clad celebrities and models. Vegan Tiger showcased the model donned in whole denim. She matched a crop full-sleeve denim shirt with a pair of straight-cut denim pants.

Tiger at Seoul Fashion Week in Denim ( Image via Getty)

The Japanese influencer, Rio Komori wore a denim flared leg with a jeans mini skirt. She clubbed the outfit with a Chanel crossbody bag and a printed jacket slinging on her shoulder.

The denim trend in Seoul Fashion Week ( Image via Getty)

Kotoha Hatanaka, a Korean model coupled her wide-legged denim pants with a corset set and finished off the with a cap.

Rio Komori in denim ( Image via Getty)

Kotoha Hatanaka in Denim ( Image via Getty) Didara at Seoul Fashion Week ( Image via Getty)

Some models continued the denim celebration with denim skirts or boot-cut denim pants. This futuristic fabric recurs with different renditions and it seems the fabric will last till the end.

2) Dresses over pants, the junky look

The Copenhagen street fashion continued at the Seoul Fashion Week. The layering of a dress or mini skirt over a pant was the most popular trend in Danish Fashion Week and Korean fashion week adopted it as well.

The Korean actress Yeonseo appeared in a deconstructed oversized dress. She reintroduced the layering trend by overlaying rifted trousers.

Didara at SFW ( Image via Getty)

Another notable personality, Didara, donned a multi-color printed dress from Balenciaga and paired it with denim and Crocs. This junky street-style fashion seems to stay as it ignites the hip-hop culture.

3) Blazer is the new casual

A blazer and its timeless elegance are mostly seen at the office meeting. When celebrities were spotted carrying blazers as a street fashion staple at Seoul Fashion Week, it gave an extra duty to this professional look.

Marina Khe, a fashion buyer, clad a black blazer on a white letter-printed asymmetric dress which she paired with a chunky sneaker.

Kang Nayeon with a blazer ( Image via Getty)

Also, Kang Nayeon appeared in a structured dark brown blazer over a crop top and she finished off the look with a pair of leather pants.

4) The minimalistic fashion

When a fashion week buzzes the city, people strive to bring out the utmost creativity and become the trendsetters but Seoul Fashion Week displays its ubiquitous adoption. Several guests and models joined the show in the basics.

The minimalistic fashion SSFW 2024 ( Image via Getty)

People were seen in a minimalistic fashion, a girl clad in a black tank top with earthy tonal cargo, which blurred the boundary between glamourous fashion week and a regular day in city life. Also, a guest appeared with an Adidas duffle bag and a simple white shirt.

The minimalistic fashion SSFW 2024 ( Image via Getty)

One of the guests joined the fashion tribe in a white boyfriend tee shirt and muted tonal pants. The silver sleek necklace perfectly complemented the whole outlook.

The minimalistic fashion SSFW 2024 ( Image via Getty)

5) Barbiecore again

The pink fashion trend began with the Barbie movie, which seems to stay for a long time as Seoul Fashion Week shares another Barbie-core fashion in its way. The pink shade seems pretty safe when the never-wrecking event is going on.

Atri Chatterjee at SSFW 2024 ( Image via Getty)

Atri Chatterjee, a famous Tiktoker, enrobed in a rich pink-hued tank top with a denim mid-length skirt. She coupled it with a chunky lilac footwear and a tote bag. Not only the outfit, the Barbiecore influences the accessories as well.

The Barbiecore trend at SSFW 2024( Image via Getty)

A basket-shaped bag was spotted in the baby pink shade which drives the trend too.

The Barbiecore trend at SSFW 2024( Image via Getty)

Chery Style, the Korean influencer, seems to take the barbie-core trend on a pretty serious note as she dyed her hair in pink.

The Barbiecore trend at SSFW 2024( Image via Getty)

Also, the twins, Ariana and Anna, were wrapped in black and pink glossy suits of Hannah Shin's design.

The Seoul Fashion Week has been a little different from the other major four fashion weeks as it emerged with local brands aligning their culture as well. In this event, around 30 top local brands have participated and New Jeans members attended the Ul: KIN's show.

As a casual street staple, denim gets special attention with the most casual pairing. This is how Seoul Fashion Week Spring 2024 has set the mood with Korean aesthetics for the world to follow.