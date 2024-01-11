Naruto x ASICS GEL-NYC sneakers: Where to get, release date and more details explored

The Naruto x ASICS GEL-NYC sneakers represent an exciting blend of pop culture and athletic design. This collaboration between the iconic Japanese manga and anime series Naruto and ASICS, a leader in sports footwear, is a vibrant fusion that appeals to both anime fans and sneaker enthusiasts.

Since the creation of Naruto in 1999, the series has not only captivated audiences worldwide but also left a lasting impact on contemporary culture, influencing various forms of media and fashion.

The GEL-NYC silhouette by ASICS, already popular among sneaker lovers, gains a new dimension with this Naruto inspired theme. Sneaker fans should note the global release of the Naruto x ASICS GEL-NYC sneakers on Thursday, January 11, available via ASICS and selected retailers.

Priced at $190, these sneakers are a must-have for those who appreciate the intricate combination of fashion and ani-manga. The anticipation for this release is high, following the early release at the end of 2023, and fans are eager to get their hands on this latest offering.

Naruto x ASICS GEL-NYC sneakers feature black and orange hues

Naruto x ASICS GEL-NYC sneakers (Image via Asics)

The design of the Naruto x ASICS GEL-NYC sneakers is a true homage to the Naruto universe. Inspired by Naruto’s Sage Mode, the sneakers feature unique elements that resonate with fans. A notable addition is the lace lock with Naruto’s scroll, a subtle yet impactful nod to the series.

Predominantly black, the sneakers also feature accents of Naruto’s signature orange shade and fuschia highlights. This color scheme is not only eye-catching but also reflects the vibrant energy of Naruto's character.

Naruto and ASICS GEL-NYC sneakers (Image via Asics)

The ASICS side logo in white adds a classic touch, while the special edition box is a collector's delight, enhancing the overall appeal.

A look at the ASICS series and the Naruto collaboration

ASICS has a rich history in sports footwear, known for combining performance with style. The GEL-NYC silhouette is a testament to their commitment to innovation and design. Their latest offering, in the form of the Naruto sneakers, brings a fresh perspective, merging the dynamic world of anime with the practicality of athletic wear.

This isn't the first time Naruto and ASICS have joined forces. Their previous collaboration, the ASICS Naruto Shippuden x Gel Lyte 3 OG “Kakashi,” was a hit, paving the way for more creative ventures.

The latest Naruto x ASICS GEL-NYC sneakers continue this tradition, offering fans a tangible connection to the Naruto saga through fashion.

Naruto and ASICS GEL-NYC sneakers (Image via Asics)

The Naruto x ASICS GEL-NYC sneakers are a celebration of two worlds colliding: anime and athletics. This collaboration brings together the best of both, offering a product that is both visually stunning and functionally superior.

Available on January 11 for $190 at ASICS and select retailers, these sneakers are a must-have for fans of Naruto and high-quality footwear.

With their unique design, inspired features, and special edition box, the Naruto x ASICS GEL-NYC sneakers are set to leave a lasting impression in the sneaker world.

Whether you're an anime enthusiast, a sneaker collector, or simply someone who appreciates innovative design, these sneakers are a perfect addition to your collection.