COMME des GARÇONS SHIRT x ASICS GEL-TERRAIN colorways: Everything we know so far

New partnerships constantly change the fashion scene and the latest hype is being generated by the COMME des GARÇONS SHIRT x ASICS GEL-TERRAIN collaboration. COMME des GARÇONS, a brand recognized for its approach to fashion, has teamed up with ASICS to introduce new styles to the sneaker industry.

This cooperation comes after their fruitful 2023 alliance, the EX89. For the debut of the recent GEL-TERRAIN, the brand opted for all-black and all-white looks.

These sneakers are now available at a few select retailers, including the ref. website. The black pair costs roughly $312 right now. There are only certain sizes available. A date for the global rollout has not yet been disclosed.

Watch this space for additional information regarding cost and availability.

COMME des GARÇONS SHIRT x ASICS GEL-TERRAIN colorways have monochromatic themes

The COMME des GARÇONS SHIRT x ASICS GEL-TERRAIN colors draw attention to the shoe's qualities by using monochrome designs. These feature a special toggle lacing system and FLYTEFOAM cushioning. The branding of the partnership is seen on the sockliner and tongue. The logos' contrasting colors provide a unique touch.

COMME des GARÇONS SHIRT x ASICS GEL-TERRAIN colorways (Image via Instagram/@asics_sportstyle)

It is anticipated that these sneakers will have additional colors apart from the all-white and all-black iterations.

Rei Kawakubo launched COMME des GARÇONS in 1969 . It presents avant-garde designs and questions conventions. The company is known for its inventiveness and for pushing the limits of design.

COMME des GARÇONS SHIRT x ASICS GEL-TERRAIN colorways (Image via Instagram/@asics_sportstyle)

In 1986, the ASICS GEL line was launched. Its GEL technology offers support and comfort in sports footwear.

The COMME des GARÇONS SHIRT x ASICS GEL-TERRAIN partnership promises comfort and style in a modern interpretation of the GEL-TERRAIN.