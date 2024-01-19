Converse x Swarovski Chuck 70 De Luxe Squared: Where to get, release date, and more details explored

The Converse x Swarovski Chuck 70 De Luxe Squared shoe brings in a stunning mix of classic street style and luxury. This relationship is a big milestone for the sneaker brand as well as the stunning jewelry brand. They bring together their diverse backgrounds and design views.

The Chuck 70 De Luxe Squared, a reinvented version of the legendary Chuck Taylor All Star, represents the inventive perspective of the sneaker brand. This partnership also offers a new take on a classic Converse look.

The Converse x Swarovski Chuck 70 De Luxe Squared shoe is going to be in store from February 1. While the precise pricing has yet to be released, fans can expect to buy this exclusive footwear from Converse's official website and select global shops.

Converse x Swarovski Chuck 70 De Luxe Squared shoe features multi-sized crystals

Converse x Swarovski Chuck 70 De Luxe Squared shoe (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Converse x Swarovski Chuck 70 De Luxe Squared's biggest distinguishing characteristic is its unusual toecap design. This shoe departs from the typical circular form with a dramatic, squared-off toecap.

This alteration not only modernizes the silhouette but also provides a distinct edge to the overall look.

The upper half of the sneaker features the original Converse Chuck 70 design, built out of sturdy and high-quality canvas. This material choice brings fashion, comfort, and longevity since the appearance of the shoes has remained consistent to date.

These shoes are adorned with approximately 1,300 Swarovski crystals that make them look distinctive. These crystals added to the shoes vary in size, confirming a magnificent look and feel and a distinct play of light.

The precise positioning of these jewels creates a rich contrast to the shoe's simple canvas top.

Converse and Swarovski Chuck 70 De Luxe Squared shoe (Image via Sportskeeda)

The sole of the Converse x Swarovski Chuck 70 De Luxe Squared is comprised of vulcanised rubber. This material is known for its toughness and flexibility, which provide both comfort and a firm grip. The pinstripe design offers a vintage touch that pays homage to the original Chuck 70 look.

The classic All Star patch is featured on the sneaker, as is customary for Converse. For this collaboration, the patch has been twisted into an octagonal shape, giving a new spin to a classic motif. This detail pays homage to the shoe's origins while embracing contemporary style.

Converse and Swarovski Chuck 70 De Luxe Squared shoe (Image via Sportskeeda)

The shoe features elaborate stitching elements that are both functional and visually appealing. This stitching strengthens the shoe's structure and durability, ensuring that the embellishments and upper are securely bonded.

While precise designs have not been released, the partnership is expected to offer a variety of colors. These color combinations are likely to highlight the brilliant Swarovski crystals against varied canvas backgrounds, providing alternatives for a variety of personal styles and preferences.

History of Converse and Swarovski

Sole detailing of Converse and Swarovski Chuck 70 De Luxe Squared shoe (Image via Sportskeeda)

Converse, with over a century of history, is well-known for its famous trainers whereas Swarovski is celebrated for its elaborate crystal creations, which date back 125 years.

Together, they created the Converse x Swarovski Chuck 70 De Luxe Squared. It's a unique combination of Converse's classic trainer style and Swarovski's brilliant craftsmanship.

The Converse x Swarovski Chuck 70 De Luxe Squared is more than just a trainer. It is a testament to Converse's timeless appeal and Swarovski's excellent craftsmanship. This partnership, set to be released on February 1, is more than simply a shoe. It is a celebration of fashion, history, and luxury.