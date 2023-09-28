Converse x Comme des Garcons Play Chuck 70 collection: Restock information, price, and more details explored

Converse is collaborating with the Comme des Garcons Play brand to re-launch a few of the most popular collaborative products of the duo. The duo will launch multiple iterations of the iconic Chuck 70 sneaker model of the Boston-based footwear genius Converse.

High-top and low-top sneakers will be offered under the collection in multiple colors, including blue, red, black, white, and grey. Each shoe will be reiterated with a heart graphic upon the upper to signify the Comme des Garcons Play brand.

The entire Converse x Comme des Garcons Play Chuck 70 collection was released via the official e-commerce site of Converse and select retailers on September 28, 2023. Each pair will be retailing at a price tag of $150.

The Japanese designer Reo Kawakubo launched his Comme des Garcons' line Play in 2002. The Play line has collaborated with the 100-year-old footwear label multiple times due to the courtesy of co-creative directors Ronnie Cooke Newhouse and Karl Bolander. The Comme des Garcons' sub-label, Play, is associated with the iconic heart logo.

"A sign, a symbol, a feeling."

The heart logo was designed by a Polish artist Filip Pagaowski, and he described the symbol as,

"The heart image happened simultaneously with, but independently of the creation of the PLAY line. It’s as if (me and Rei) were affected subliminally by each other’s work. I remember working on something... not connected to anything."

He further commented,

"I got this idea of a red heart with a set of eyes. I drew it instantaneously and the first draft was it. I submitted it for another CdG project, for which it never made it, but eventually it resurfaced; making bigger waves as a logo for the PLAY line."

The iconic logo is highly relevant to the brand and can be seen in the entire collaboration, featuring eight Chuck 70 iterations and makeovers.

The first four pair of the collection has been constructed out of premium canvas in a black and white base, accented with a bright red heart logo on the lateral side of each shoe. All four pairs are given a contrasting pinstripe detail in black and white at the rear. The official site introduces the collection pieces.

"Wear your heart on your shoes with the Converse x Comme des Garçons PLAY Chuck 70 sneaker. This street-ready style features the premium Chuck details you know and love, paired with a whimsical heart-and-eyes graphic peeking just above the sole. Eye-catching is an understatement."

The other four pairs come in either blue or grey bases, accented with a chic black heart logo on the lateral sides. The blue and grey base contrasts with the white accents, white midsoles, and black rubber outsoles.

All four hues, i.e., black, white, blue, and grey, each come in a low-top and a high-top iteration. The entire collection can be availed via the official e-commerce site of Converse and select retailers for $150.