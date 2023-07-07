Converse x A-COLD-WALL* Chuck 70 sneaker and apparel collection: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

The Nike-owned renowned sublabel Converse once again teamed up with its longtime partner and popular fashion label A-COLD-WALL* for their collaborative take on the low-top style of the iconic Chuck 70 shoe. The duo has created two colorways of the silhouette, along with complementing apparel capsule.

The all-new Converse x A-COLD-WALL* Chuck 70 sneaker and apparel collection is all set to hit the shelves on July 11, 2023. Both the colorways of the silhouette, along with the clothing items, will be sold via the Nike SNKRS app and a slew of other partnering retail merchants. The prices for the complete assortment will vary from $60 to $120.

Converse x A-COLD-WALL* Chuck 70 sneaker and apparel collection includes two colorways of the sneaker model

Samuel Ross, who is known for his groundbreaking designs through his A-COLD-WALL* label, has committed the first half of 2023 to celebrate as well as spreading Converse's creative ethos. While his inventive abilities have been directed towards a set of three Nike Air Max Plus styles, the British designer has an additional two Chucks in store.

The description of the upcoming Chuck 70 shoes on the SNKRS webpage reads:

A-COLD-WALL* puts a subversive spin on iconic street style with a new pair of limited-edition Chuck 70 sneakers. The design pairs a heavy waxed-canvas upper with translucent details, minimalist style cues and a distressed effect that echoes the signature look of well-worn spirt Chucks. The aesthetic of A-COLD-WALL* brings stylish durability to a true icon.

The uppers, which is fashioned from canvas, emanate a simple yet captivating appeal in olive for the first variation and an elegant navy for the second. The shiny texture of the rubber toe cap and the foxing complements the entire look wonderfully.

In the olive variant, the rich olive color runs smoothly on the laces as well as tongue, while the navy set follows the trend, wrapped in a deep blue tint. The A-COLD-WALL* logo is quietly but carefully embedded all over the shoe, including an uncommon tab on the lateral collar which lends a modern twist to this classic style.

Aside from that, the soles of both variants have an innovative combination of their individual color themes, which eventually gently transition into a pristine white outsole, completing the shoe's appearance. In addition to the sneakers, the set includes a clothing collection that features a gilet, a long-sleeve polo, tees, and shorts that represent the brand's minimal style and its appeal.

Samuel Ross's association with Converse presents an outfit that resonates with the trendy urban aesthetic with a refined and harmonious mix of textures and colors. As such, the partnership will undoubtedly be anticipated by both fashion lovers and A-COLD-WALL* fans.

Items offered under the collab's collection

The following are the products that have included in the collection:

Chuck 70 sneakers can be availed for $110. They are offered in two colorways Shorts are priced at $80. They are also made in two hues: white and navy. T-Shirt are marked with a price label of $60. Tees are also available in two colorways: white and navy. Long Sleeve Polo is priced at $85. It is offered in olive hue. Gilet is the most expensive item of this assortment with a $120 price tag. It is created in navy colorway.

Set a reminder for the forthcoming A-COLD-WALL* x Converse Chuck 70 footwear and apparel collection, which will be available in July of this year. Those who are thinking about purchasing them can do so by downloading the SNKRS app from the Swoosh and receiving instant alerts when the pair goes on sale.

