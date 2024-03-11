Cord Jefferson parents ethnicity explored as the filmmaker’s ‘American Fiction’ wins Best Adapted Screenplay at the 96th Oscars

Cord Jefferson was recognized for his movie, American Fiction, as it won the award for the Best Adapted Screenplay at the 96th Oscars. As Jefferson accepted his award, he addressed the audience and talked about the hurdles faced by the newcomers in the industry. While thanking the masses for their love and support, he noted:

“This means the world to me. Thank you so much to the Academy, and thank you so much to everybody who worked on the film. I’ve been talking a lot about how many people passed on this movie and discussing it and I worry that sometimes it] sounds vindictive, and I don’t want to be vindictive, I’m not a vindictive person anymore. I’ve worked very hard to not be vindictive anymore.”

Cord Jefferson was born in Tucson, Arizona. As per The Mercury News, Jefferson’s mother was white, while his father was a Black lawyer. According to Fresh Air, Cord’s grandfather was very upset with his mother as she had decided to marry a Black man, as a result of which, he shut them both out of his life.

American Fiction was released in 2023 and has been written and directed by Cord Jefferson. It was adapted from the 2001 novel, Erasure, by Percival Everett. The movie is based on the life of an African American writer, who received a lot of success academically, but struggles to sell, as many reject him for not being “black enough.”

The movie stars Jeffrey Wright, Trace Eilli Ross, John Ortiz, and Erika Alexander.

Cord Jefferson’s mother passed away from cancer: More details revealed about his early life

As Cord Jefferson studied at the College of William & Mary in Virginia, he started living in Los Angeles and ultimately moved to Brooklyn. His parents separated when he was just 14.

Cord’s mother passed away from cancer in 2016. Jefferson’s father needed a kidney for a transplant back in 2008, which was then donated by Jefferson only.

He started his career as a writer and then tried his hands at journalism. While the younger Jefferson worked in many magazines and newspapers, he has also written for other publications. However, his career really took off in 2014, when he was appointed as the staff writer for Starz. He later ventured into movies.

Jefferson's American Fiction was nominated with other movies like Barbie, The Zone of Interest, Oppenheimer and even Poor Things.

Prior to the Oscar, Jefferson also won the People’s Choice Award and another recognition at the Toronto International Film Festival.

During his acceptance speech at the Oscars 2024, he noted:

“And it’s more a plea — it’s a plea to acknowledge and recognize that there are so many people out there who want the opportunity that I was given.... I understand that this is a risk-averse industry, I get it. But $200 million dollar movies are also a risk, you know.”

Other movies by Jefferson, like The Watchman and The Extraordinary Being have also won many accolades.