Craft Me a Romance cast list: Who stars in GAF's new romantic movie?

GAF's upcoming romantic drama, Craft Me a Romance, is all set to air on the channel on Saturday, September 23, 2023. The film tells the story of a young woman who is the owner of a small crafts store. Her life takes a dramatic turn after her competitor tells her that she has to close down her store or she'll be forced out of business.

Here's a look at GAF's official description of the movie:

''The owner of a quaint arts and crafts store (Jodie Sweetin) is faced with an ultimatum when the owner of a competitor (Brent Bailey) tells her she must either sell her store or be forced out of business.''

Craft Me a Romance features Jodie Sweetin in the lead role, alongside numerous other actors playing important supporting roles. The movie is directed by noted filmmaker Sam Irvin, with Terence Brody serving as the writer.

Craft Me a Romance cast list: Jodie Sweetin and others to star in new GAF romantic film

1) Jodie Sweetin as Nicole Borden

Jodie Sweetin plays the lead role of Nicole Borden in GAF's Craft Me a Romance. Nicole is a charming young woman whose entire world comes crashing down after her competitor issues a warning to her: either close down her craft store or quit the business.

Nicole is extremely confused about what needs to be done, as her future in the business remains uncertain. She is the protagonist of the story, and it's her journey that forms the core of the narrative.

Jodie Sweetin captures Nicole's core traits with astonishing ease in the preview, and viewers can expect her to deliver an impressive performance in the film. Sweetin's other memorable acting credits include Merry Swissmas, Just Swipe, and Merry & Bright.

2) Brent Bailey as Mathew

Brent Bailey dons the role of Mathew in the new GAF romantic movie. Mathew is the man who's tasked with the duty of convincing Nicole to either shut down her store or quit the business. He then gets close to her and strikes a special bond, but they soon end up falling in love.

Their relationship forms the core of the story, and it'll be quite interesting to see how their love story pans out. Brent Bailey looks charming and charismatic in the film's preview, promising to deliver a memorable performance. He's previously been a part of projects like The Holiday Dating Guide, A Cape Cod Christmas, The Stairs, and Her Deadly Sugar Daddy.

3) Julie Brown as Allison Garland

Julie Brown dons the role of Allison Garland in Craft Me a Romance. Not much else is known about her character as of now, but she's expected to play a crucial role in the story.

Viewers might recognize Julie Brown from Another Coffee House Chronicles Movie, Christmas with the Andersons, and Mothers of the Bride.

Apart from the above-mentioned names, the film also stars various other actors in significant supporting roles, including:

Michael Patrick Lane as Eric

Michael Perl as Luke

Audrey Looye as Judith Worth

You can watch Craft Me a Romance on GAF on Saturday, September 23, 2023.