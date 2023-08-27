Learning to Love on GAF: Cast list and characters explored

GAF's new romantic movie, Learning to Love, is all set to premiere on Saturday, September 2, 2023. The movie centers around a man who's devastated after his wife passes away. He then hires a nanny who gets along quite well with him and his daughters, changing their lives forever. GAF's official synopsis of the movie reads:

''Harry (Philip Boyd) and his two daughters lose faith after his wife and daughters’ mom passes. The family hires a nanny and are pleasantly surprised by Steph (Ina Barrón) who brings never-ending warmth, positivity, and faith into the home.''

The film stars Ina Barron in the lead role, along with various others portraying key supporting characters. Learning to Love is helmed by Damián Romay and written by Dave Simpson.

GAF's Learning to Love cast list: Ina Barron and others star in the movie

1) Ina Barron as Stephanie Miller

Ina Barron essays the lead role of Stephanie Miller in GAF's Learning to Love. Stephanie Miller is the nanny hired by Harry to look after his daughters following the death of his wife. She's a young woman whose charming presence changes Harry and his daughter's lives forever.

Ina Barron looks quite impressive in the film's preview and promises to deliver a memorable performance.

Apart from Learning to Love, Barron is known for her performances in numerous other films like Legacy Peak, We Have Your Husband, and Ordinary Miracles, to name a few.

2) Philip Boyd as Harry Carlton

Philip Boyd dons the role of Harry Carlton in the new GAF romantic movie. Harry is single father whose wife has recently passed away. He and his daughters are devastated by the loss but they manage to cope with their grief, thanks to the positivity that Stephanie brings into their lives.

Philip looks quite brilliant in the film's preview and shares wonderful onscreen chemistry with Ina Barron.

Viewers might recognize Philip Boyd from MindReader, The Single's Guidebook, Wheels of Beauty, 12 Pups of Christmas, Orphan Horse, and many more.

3) Debra Lee Lima as Alice Robbins

Debra Lee Lima stars as Alice Robbins in Learning to Love. Apart from that, more details pertaining to her character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but viewers can expect her to play a significant role in the story. Debra Lee Lima has previously starred in minor roles in Paper Empire, When Sharks Attack, Betty en Ny, and many other films and TV shows.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also features many others in pivotal supporting roles. These include:

Caroline Skye as Rosa

Joshua Smith as Michael

Zoe Willis as Bella

Ellen Marguerite Cullivan as a Restaurant Guest

The official preview for Learning to Love offers a peek into the numerous pivotal events set to unfold in the new romantic movie. It maintains a charming, lighthearted and warm tone that fans of GAF's other movies like Romantic Rewrite, Fall Into Winter, and An Unlikely Angel would certainly enjoy.

Don't forget to watch Learning to Love on GAF on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET.