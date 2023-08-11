An Unlikely Angel cast list: Jillian Murray, Robert Amaya, and others to star in GAF movie

GAF's upcoming romantic drama film, An Unlikely Angel, is all set to air on the channel on Saturday, August 12, 2023. The movie tells the story of a young woman who struggles to accept the idea of becoming a mother. However, an angel could end up solving her biggest concern. Take a look at GAF's official description of the film:

''Janie is a power player in the boardroom, but is falling apart at the thought of becoming a mom. A silent prayer is answered when an Angel intervenes and fast forwards her life. Can Janie learn to trust God and find her new purpose?''

The film stars Jillian Murray in the lead role, alongside various others playing key supporting characters. Durrell Nelson is the movie's director, with Rebecca Rogers as the writer.

GAF's An Unlikely Angel cast list: Who stars in the new romantic drama film?

1) Jillian Murray as Janie Caswell

Jillian Murray portrays the lead role of protagonist Janie Caswell in GAF's An Unlikely Angel. Janie is a highly ambitious woman who wants to grow in her career but flinches at the thought of motherhood. Her life takes an absurd turn when an angel appears and fast-forwards her life.

Janie Caswell is the protagonist of the movie, and her journey that forms the crux of the story. Viewers can expect Jillian Murray to deliver a fine performance in the film. Her other memorable acting credits include Killer Stepmom, A Brush with Christmas, Killer Daddy Issues, and many more.

2) Robert Amaya as Gabe

Robert Amaya plays the role of Gabe in the new GAF romantic movie. Based on the official trailer/preview of the film, Gabe seems to be the ''unlikely angel'' that plays a pivotal role in Janie's life by offering her a glimpse of her future. It'll be fascinating to watch how his character would be explored in the movie.

Robert Amaya looks quite impressive in the film's preview, promising to deliver a memorable performance. Viewers might recognize Amaya from Nothing is Impossible, The Farmer and the Belle: Saving Santaland, and Pursuit of Freedom, among many more.

3) Brittany Goodwin as Kelly

Brittany Goodwin stars as Kelly in An Unlikely Angel. Apart from that, more details pertaining to her character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but fans can expect her to play crucial part in the story. Goodwin has previously appeared in numerous other films like Sabotaging the Squad, All is Calm, A View to Kill for, and The Wedding Arrangement, to name a few.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, the film also features many others playing pivotal roles. These include:

Laura Holt as a Toy Executive

Adam Lee Henderson as Todd

Aaron Mees

Sam J. Jones as Buck

Delyla de Castro as Samantha

Tom Dacey Carr as Marcus Thompson

Scotty Curlee as Steven

Great American Family put out the official trailer for An Unlikely Angel on July 29, 2023, and it offers a peek into the many dramatic events set to unfold in the film. Janie's life changes dramatically after an angel shows her the future. It depicts how she manages to deal with family and parenthood while focusing on her career.

An Unlikely Angel will air on GAF on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 8 pm ET.