'14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible' takeaway: Voicing the voice unheard 

14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible tells the inspirational story of a Nepali mountain climber, Nirmal "Nimsdai" Purja, who summited the world’s 14 highest mountains in just seven months, breaking the world record of seven years.

The documentary is directed by Torquil Jones and stars Nirmal Purja himself telling his story and documenting his climb. He is joined in this by his wife Suchi, his teammates, and other known figures of the mountaineering community.

'14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible' summed up

The Nepali mountaineer left the world in awe when he attempted the impossible and succeeded in it. 14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible documents the journey of Purja and his teammates as they attempt to climb 14 peaks above 8000 meters in seven months, despite the discouragement and lack of help they face.

Purja is a determined and fearless soul who led the project he had envisioned. His plan was to divide his mission into three phases and attempt to complete it one after the other. Purja and team traveled from Nepal, where they started with Annapurna, and then to Pakistan, finally ending the mission by climbing Shishapangma in China.

Purja brings the Nepalese mountaineers community to a global platform

In the beginning of 14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible, Purja makes clear his intentions. He wants to bring to the limelight the mountaineering community of Nepal who have never received the publicity they deserve. This community of professionals has always been overshadowed by Western climbers attempting to scale the peaks.

While the Western names went down in history, the Nepali climbers, who played a pivotal role in the expedition, guided the mountaineers and conducted rescue missions, were lost in the annals of time.

Through 14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible, Purja manages to succeed in his attempt to bring to the forefront the people who risk their lives and accompany mountaineers on perilous journeys. He made sure that the people accompanying him got the money and the limelight they deserved.

Finally, the world will hear the voice of Nepal's mountaineering community that has for so long remained unheard.

