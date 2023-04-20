A View To Kill For on LMN: Cast list and characters explored

LMN's new thriller film, A View to Kill For, is all set to premiere on the channel on Thursday, April 20, 2023. The film tells the story of a woman who moves to her father's mansion, following which things take a shocking turn when a stranger threatens to ruin her life. Here's the official synopsis of the movie, as per LMN:

''After inheriting her estranged father’s mansion, photographer Molly and her family relocate to the exclusive neighborhood and try to adjust to life as part of the 1%. But when a stranger breaks into their new home and leaves a warning message splattered on the wall, Molly is soon being run out of town by a mysterious threat.''

The movie features Tiffany Montgomery in the lead role, along with several others portraying important supporting roles. The film is helmed by Brittany Underwood and written by Rosy Deacon.

LMN's A View to Kill For cast list: Tiffany Montgomery and others to feature in new thriller film

1) Tiffany Montgomery as Molly Nolan

Tiffany Montgomery stars in the lead role as Molly Nolan in LMN's A View to Kill For. Molly has inherited her father's gorgeous mansion and decides to move in with her family. However, her life takes a turn for the worse once she starts living there. She is the protagonist of the movie and the story is told from her point of view.

Tiffany Montgomery appears to be in brilliant form in the film's trailer, and promises to deliver a powerful performance. Apart from A View to Kill For, she's known for her performances in She Inherited Danger, Howard’s Mill, and Prisoner of Love, to name a few.

2) Samuel Whitten as Charlie Nolan

Samuel Whitten (Image via IMDb)

Actor Samuel Whitten dons the role of Charlie Nolan in the new thriller movie. More details pertaining to his character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but based on the trailer, he seems to be playing a key role in the story. It'll be interesting to see how his character will be explored in the film.

Samuel Whitten's other memorable acting credits include The Video Guys, Recovery Road, and Violet Tendencies.

3) Brittany Goodwin as Rebecca Jones

Actress Brittany Goodwin essays the character of Rebecca Jones in A View to Kill For. Not many other details pertaining to her character are known at this point. She appears briefly in the trailer.

Brittany Goodwin has previously appeared in various movies like Cream of the Crop, The Mummy: Rebirth, The Perfect Race, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also features various others actors playing crucial supporting/minor characters like:

Libby Blake as Justine Spencer

Kylie Delre as Darla Weaver

Julia Reilly as Natasha

Bryson JonSteele as Finn Nolan

Joe Komara as Warren

Courtney Lana as Theresa Diaz

The official trailer for A View to Kill For offers a peek into protagonist Molly's chaotic life. It is quite atmospheric and promises to deliver a gripping character-driven movie that explores the many dark and complex facets of human nature.

Don't forget to watch A View to Kill For, premiering on LMN on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

