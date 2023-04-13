If I Can't Have You on LMN: Cast list and characters explored

LMN's If I Can't Have You is set to premiere on the channel on Thursday, April 13, 2023. The film tells the story of a disc jockey, Michelle, whose life takes a shocking turn after an obsessive fan starts following her. The rest of the movie focuses on Michelle's efforts to unveil the identity of the stalker. Here's the official synopsis of the film, as per LMN:

''Disc jockey Michelle Hall attracts the amorous attentions of an unknown demented fan. Meanwhile back at home, her nosy neighbor, Mr. Sklar, seems to watch and know her every move and Michelle’s live-in boyfriend, Aiden, thinks it’s him. When she receives strange calls and gifts at her door, Michelle’s life is turned upside down and wonders who the stalker on her block really is?''

The movie features Bailey Kai in the lead role, along with various others portraying significant supporting roles. It is helmed by David DeCoteau and written by Adam Rockoff.

LMN's If I Can't Have You cast list: Bailey Kai and others to star in new thriller movie

1) Bailey Kai as Michelle

Bailey Kai dons the lead role of Michelle in LMN's If I Can't Have You. Michelle is a popular disc jockey whose life becomes a nightmare after a fan starts stalking her. The cat-and-mouse game between Michelle and her fan forms the crux of the story.

Michelle is the protagonist of the film and it'll be interesting to see how her character will be explored. Viewers can expect Bailey Kai to deliver a memorable performance in the film. Apart from If I Can't Have You, Bailey Kai is known for her appearances in The Wrong Cheerleader Coach and The Wrong Letter.

2) Michael Paré as Mr. Sklar

Michael Paré portrays the character of Mr. Sklar in the new thriller film. Mr. Sklar is an intrusive neighbor who seems to be obsessed with Michelle. Michelle's boyfriend believes he's the stalker who's ruining her life.

Based on the description, Sklar plays a key role in the movie and fans can expect a powerful performance from Michael Pare. He's previously starred in various other movies and shows like Space Wars: Quest for the Deepstar, The Red Tide Massacre, and Keeping Up with the Joneses, among many more.

3) Jackée Harry as Detective Olsen

Jackée Harry essays the role of Detective Olsen in If I Can't Have You. Apart from that, not many other details regarding her character are known at this point, but viewers can expect her to play a significant role in the story. Her other notable acting credits include The Search for Secret Santa, Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, The Wrong Cheer Captain, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, If I Can't Have You stars numerous others in important supporting/minor roles like:

Gina Hiraizumi as Lily

Houston Rhines as Aiden

Tracy Nelson as Detective Morgan

Jon Briddell as Robert

Meredith Thomas as Lizzy

Based on the synopsis, viewers can expect a powerful and thrilling character-driven drama about some of the most complicated and disturbing sides of human nature.

Don't miss If I Can't Have You on LMN on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

