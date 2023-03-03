She Inherited Danger on Lifetime: Cast list and characters explored

Lifetime's upcoming thriller film She Inherited Danger is all set to premiere on the channel on Friday, March 3, 2023. The movie tells the story of a woman who inherits her grandfather's theater and decides to sell it off. However, things take a drastic turn when she goes on to reopen the theater.

Take a look at the official description of the movie, according to Lifetime:

''A young woman inherits her grandfather’s theater and plans to sell it, but things get dangerous when she changes her mind and decides to re-open the beautiful landmark property herself.''

The movie features Sarah Fisher in the lead role and various others playing important supporting roles. The film is helmed by Peter Foldy, with the script penned by Foldy and Winston Schroeder.

Lifetime's She Inherited Danger cast list: Sarah Fisher and others promise to deliver thrills

1) Sarah Fisher as Carly

Sarah Fisher stars as Carly in Lifetime's She Inherited Danger. Although Lifetime hasn't officially mentioned details about the character, based on the synopsis, it seems like Carly is the protagonist who's inherited her grandfather's property.

The entire narrative revolves around her, and her journey forms the crux of the story. Viewers can expect Fisher to deliver a thoroughly memorable performance in the film.

Apart from She Inherited Danger, Sarah Fisher is widely known for her performances in numerous other films like A Baby At Any Cost, Sorority Sister Killer, and His Fatal Fixation, to name a few.

2) Conner Floyd as Blake

Actor Conner Floyd essays the character of Blake in the Lifetime movie. More details about his character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but along with Sara Fisher, he's expected to play a pivotal role in the movie.

Conner Floyd's other memorable film and TV acting credits include Malicious Motives, The Young and The Restless, Stolen in Her Sleep, and If These Walls Could Talk, among many more.

3) Tiffany Montgomery as Mariana

Tiffany Montgomery dons the role of Mariana in the new Lifetime thriller movie. Apart from that, not many other details about her character are revealed, but fans can expect her to play a significant role in the storyline.

Actress Tiffany Montgomery has previously starred in films like Prisoner of Love, Punishment, Here to Mars, Not a Fan, and many more.

Apart from Sarah Fisher, Tiffany Montgomery, and Conner Floyd, She Inherited Danger also features numerous other actors playing significant supporting roles, including:

Robert Peters as Detective Gouviea

Preston Ward as James

Nancy Harding as Diane

David Dittmeier as Louis Maldonado

Justin France as Eric

Kimberly Manning as Detective Jackson

Mischa Hutchings as Tammy

Lifetime has not released an official trailer or teaser for She Inherited Danger, but based on the official synopsis, fans can expect a creepy character-driven psychological thriller that explores some of the scariest facets of the human mind. Fans who enjoyed movies like Burned by Love and You Can't Escape should check this out.

Don't forget to watch She Inherited Danger on Lifetime on Friday, March 3, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes