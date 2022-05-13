A Baby At Any Cost cast list: Christy Tate, Sarah Fisher and others star in Lifetime thriller

A Baby At Any Cost, Lifetime’s upcoming thriller film, is based on a desperate attempt to capture a baby. Starring Sarah Fisher, Ryan Francis, and Christy Tate, the film will take viewers through an unfathomable journey of jealousy, ambition, and desire that culminates in death. The thriller-drama is set to premiere on Friday, May 13 on Lifetime Network.

The upcoming thriller film will feature the complicated addition of a surrogate mother to her baby's family. She soon becomes attached to the husband and baby and tries to create differences between the couple. As jealousy grows every day, things might get deadly in the house.

The official synopsis of the film reads:

"When a couple hires their surrogate as a nanny, their bond grows tight, making the sister-in-law increasingly jealous. Soon a web of distrust, lies, and mystery entangle the three women, resulting in danger and near death when one of them crosses the lines to get the child, the husband, and the suburban life she always coveted."

Meet the cast list of A Baby At Any Cost

1) Sarah Fisher as Lily

Born on January 19, 1993, in Ottawa, Ontario, Sarah Fisher is popular actress. She has worked with successful actors and actresses in films such as Roxy alongside Danny Trejo (Breaking Bad), Jake Short (Dexter), and BooBoo Stewart (Twilight).

Moreover, Sarah has also acted in feature films such as CBC's Heartland, Stepchild, Skin, Flawless, and Precious Things, etc.

2) Ryan Francis as Sam

Ryan Francis, 45, has worked with Oscar winners Steven Spielberg, Robin Williams, Gwyneth Paltrow, Maggie Smith, and Dustin Hoffman in Hook, as well as Emmy Award winners Sela Ward and George Clooney on NBC's Sisters.

The actor's voice was also used in commercials for McDonald's, Chevrolet, Taco Bell, and CiCi's Pizza, as well as for promo spots for the CW Network and CBS.

3) Christy Tate as Monica Hunt

Actress Christy Tate is popularly known for her performances as Lana in Sorority Sister Killer, Jessica in Dinosaur World, and Clara in Adventures of Rufus: The Fantastic Pet.

She has also appeared in movies such as Ratpocalypse (2015), The Posthuman Project (2014), The Smell of Smoke from Yesterday (2014), and Missing Persons (2022).

Other cast members of A Baby At Any Cost include

Colleen Elizabeth Miller as Margret

Reynada Robinson as Christina

Grace Montie as Laura

Brianna Cohen as Jennifer (as Ren Harlow)

Brooks Ryan as Officer Miller

Lena Harmon as Doctor

Michelle Sherrill as Susan

Liam Nowak as the police officer

Ava Torres as Ruby

Johnny Ramey as Brad Hunt

Drew Pollock as Carl

Lauden Baker as Jason

Greg Batterson as Bartender

Melissa Sellers-Durham as Nurse

Clayton Hillsberry as the man in the park

Viewers can watch the premiere of A Baby At Any Cost on Friday, May 13 at 8/7c on Lifetime Network.

