Criminal Minds: Evolution - Who are the new actors joining the reboot?

Criminal Minds: Evolution, streaming on Paramount+, will hit Disney+ on November 25. The police procedural crime drama show is a reboot of the critically acclaimed TV series Criminal Minds, which ran from 2005-2020.

The series will showcase how a group of highly-skilled officers from the FBI branch Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) busts a serial killers’ network, built during the pandemic.

Fan-favorite actors Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, and Josh Stewart, will all return for Criminal Minds: Evolution.

The synopsis of the show reads:

“The BAU is back! The FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. Now, as the world opens back up, the network goes operational, and our team must hunt them down, one murder at a time.”

Who is Zach Gilford, the main antagonist in Criminal Minds: Evolution?

Zach Gilford will play the pivotal role of Elias Volt, the main antagonist and “mysterious perpetrator” in Criminal Minds: Evolution. An operations analyst, Voit works for a global cyber-security firm but is obsessed with death.

In an interview with Screen Rant, Gilford said that he liked how his character was approached. The clarity on the writers’ part aided in his understanding of Voit.

“The writers kind of already knew who I was and where they were gonna go, and they were able to tell me that. Everything from his origin story, which we get a little, which we get to go into, and who he is in the normal world when he’s not being a serial killer.”

After joining the team in September 2022, Gilford took to Twitter to express that it was an honor for him to join the Criminal Minds family.

"They've welcomed me with open arms… even though I've got a "dark side.'"

The Illinois native is known for his performances on NBC sports drama Friday Night Lights, Netflix’s horror series Midnight Mass, and horror mystery-thriller series The Midnight Club.

For The Last Winter (2006), Gilford was nominated for the Gotham Independent Film Award for Best Ensemble Cast. His performance in The Purge: Anarchy (2014) got him a nod for MTV Movie Award for Best Scared-As-Sh*t Performance.

As for TV, he is noted for his outings as Ben Walker, Dr. Tommy Fuller, and Dr. Brett Robinson in L.A.'s Finest, Off The Map, and The Mob Doctor, respectively. The Northwestern University (BA) graduate also played Taylor Swift’s love interest in the music video of her 2011 song, Ours.

Nicole Pacent

Nicole Pacent has also joined the Criminal Minds: Evolution team. Her character, Rebecca, is a lawyer representing the US Department of Justice, who reveals something disturbing about the BAU.

Pacent is known for her portrayal of Hope in the Emmy Award-winning sci-fi western dystopian TV series Westworld.

Criminal Minds: Evolution - Release date and more details

The first two episodes of Criminal Minds: Evolution will stream this Friday, November 25, after which the next three will drop weekly.

The sixth episode will be broadcast in January after almost a month-long gap, with the tenth episode and season finale airing in February 2023. Barring the last two, all the episodes have gotten their titles.

The first eight episodes are called Just Getting Started, Sicarius, Moose, Pay-Per-View, Oedipus Wrecks, True Conviction, Pieces Of Me, and Pas De Deux.

