Explained: Why are Spencer Reid and Matt Simmons not returning to Criminal Minds: Evolution?

Actors Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney, who played the roles of Spencer Reid and Matt Simmons, respectively, will not be returning to Criminal Minds: Evolution. According to Screenrant, Gray Gubler has previously stated that he isn't interested in reprising the character and likes to move on.

On the other hand, Henney is currently starring in Amazon Prime Video's The Wheel of Time and is reportedly busy with his filming schedule, due to which he won't be appearing in the new Criminal Minds reboot, as per the publication.

The new revival of the iconic crime drama series, Criminal Minds, titled Criminal Minds: Evolution, premieres on Paramount+ on Thursday, November 24, 2022. The show features many actors from the original show returning to the reboot, including Joe Mantegna and Paget Brewster.

Spencer Reid and Matt Simmons won't be seen in Criminal Minds: Evolution

Although Daniel Henney and Matthew Gray Gubler won't be appearing in Criminal Minds: Evolution, according to TVLine, showrunner Erica Messer did not wholly rule out the possibility of the two actors returning at some point in the upcoming reboot. She said,

''It’s a little bit of a mystery what Reid and Simmons are up to. Dr. Reid’s and I believe Matt Simmons’ desks are still there, still have stuff on it…Like, if any of you went back (to the office after the pandemic), you still have stuff on your desk that was there for two years. So we’re definitely playing that. But (Spencer Reid and Matt Simmons) are not gone gone.''

Spencer Reid and Matt Simmons are among the most popular characters on Criminal Minds, which makes their absence quite surprising for viewers. Spencer Reid is known to be a brilliant officer, working with the BAU unit of the FBI.

Reid is a socially awkward man who struggles to deal with his feelings and emotions. Previously, in Criminal Minds, Spencer Reid had battled addiction for a brief period.

On the other hand, Matt Simmons is another highly skilled officer working with the BAU unit as a Supervisory Special Agent. In Criminal Minds, he was initially shown to be a part of the International Response Team, also known as IRT.

He later went on to join the FBI's BAU unit. Henney's performance and the role received widespread critical acclaim, with many praising it for breaking Asian stereotypes on American television.

A brief look at Criminal Minds: Evolution plot

The upcoming reboot of Criminal Minds continues to focus on the various members of the BAU unit who try to hunt down a shockingly extensive network of brutal serial killers. Paramount Press Express' official synopsis of the show reads:

''In CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION, the FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time.''

Several fan-favorite characters, including David Rossi and Emily Prentiss, are set to return to the highly anticipated reboot. Noted TV writer Erica Messer is the showrunner of Criminal Minds: Evolution.

You can watch the upcoming series on Paramount+ on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes