Paramount's revival of the popular crime drama series, Criminal Minds, titled Criminal Minds: Evolution, is set to air on Paramount+ on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at 3.01 am ET. The show focuses on various highly efficient members of the BAU who are looking to track down an extensive network of serial killers built during the pandemic.

The series features Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, and many others in significant roles. Erica Messer, one of the executive producers, is reportedly the writer and showrunner.

Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution will enthrall viewers

The official trailer for the series offers a peek into the chaotic world of the officers as they try to investigate a series of murders, which are linked to a huge network of serial killers. The trailer maintains a gripping tone that fans of the original Criminal Minds series would be familiar with.

Overall, the trailer offers tons of action and thrills, and fans can expect it to do complete justice to the iconic original series. Here's the official synopsis of the crime series, as per Paramount+:

''The BAU is back! Criminal Minds: Evolution is all-new and exclusively available on Paramount+. The FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. Now, as the world opens back up, the network goes operational, and our team must hunt them down, one murder at a time.''

Based on the trailer and synopsis, fans can expect a fascinating series that delves deep into the workings of the Behavioral Analysis Unit, while also exploring the disturbing facets of the human psyche.

The original series aired in 2005 and concluded almost fifteen years later, in 2020. It focuses on various members of the BAU as they try to tackle various complex cases while also dealing with several challenges on the personal front. The series has received widespread critical acclaim and enjoys a massive fan following around the world.

A quick look at Criminal Minds: Evolution cast

Criminal Minds: Evolution stars Joe Mantegna as David Rossi in one of the critical roles. Mantegna looks brilliant in the film's trailer, and viewers can expect a powerful performance from the actor. He has earlier portrayed the character in the original Criminal Minds series, for which he received immense critical acclaim.

Apart from Criminal Minds, Mantegna is widely known for his appearances in The Godfather: Part III, Three Amigos, House of Games, The Rat Pack, and many more. Starring alongside Mantegna in vital supporting roles are actors like Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss, Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia, Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez, A.J. Cook as Jennifer Jareauand, and Aisha Tyler as Tara Lewis, among many others.

Showrunner Erica Messer is best known for her work on Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, Alias, Charmed, and The OC, to name a few.

You can watch the upcoming crime drama series, Criminal Minds: Evolution, on Paramount+ on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at 3.01 am ET.

