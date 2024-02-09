"Crocodile tears": Viewers lash out over Joanna's response to least chemistry vote on Love Island

Thursday's episode of Love Island: All Stars saw Joanna Chimonides breaking down into tears, but viewers believe it's all fake. Joanna, 28, entered the South African villa as a late bombshell but soon hit it off with Chris Taylor, an original islander this season.

Only a week into their coupling, Joanna began voicing doubts about their connection in front of other islanders. On Wednesday's episode, she broke down in front of Arabella Chi amid rising doubts about her compatibility with Chris. In Thursday's episode, she participated in a voting game called Couples Goals, where Joanna and Chris were branded the least compatible by fellow islanders.

The votes overwhelmed Joanna, and she ended up shedding more tears while defending her connection. However, fans who had already watched her crib about Chris' personality called her crying fake. A user, @jojoeamps_, wrote on X:

"*Everyone babying Joanna and her crocodile tears*. Casey: “f*cking ridiculous”. THANK YOU."

Joanna defends herself on Love Island: All Stars

Expand Tweet

During the game, when asked which couple is the most one-sided in the villa, Anton and Georgia H wrote Chris and Joanna's names on their slate. Anton expressed his reason for picking their names, stating:

"I feel like Chris you've expressed how you feel about Joanna. Erm, obviously, Joanna's expressed that she's not feeling the same way."

Joanna disagreed with Anton and replied:

"The fact that I'm exploring something else doesn't mean that we didn't have s*xual chemistry, that we didn't have anything like that."

Anton and Georgia H once again wrote Joanna and Chris' names, branding them the "least compatible" couple in the villa. Joanna couldn't resist highlighting:

"It's the same situation with you two (Anton and Geogia H) though. You two were together and obviously then took a step back, because Georgia felt like she was icked out a little bit and then you came back together. Doesn't mean you're not compatible. It's just excuses. This whole game has been loads and loads of excuses just thrown at me and Chris."

Anton stood by his decision stating:

"Everyone's entitled to their opinion. None of us knew how much was riding on this, at this moment, and I'm sorry that it's came down to this. But we had to make a decision and I've made the decision and I'll take full responsibility for it. That's fine."

The islander's votes upset Joanna so much that she began crying, while Chris consoled her. Casey mumbled under his breath, "Yeah, chill out, f**king hell."

Chris and Joanna raise their doubts in Love Island villa

It is to be noted that the Couple goal games came after Joanna and Chris had already agreed they were incompatible in Wednesday's episode of Love Island. In a private conversation, Chris previously told Joanna:

"I dunno I felt like we were going in a good direction and like, barriers were been broke down we were getting like, really close and stuff like that. And then I feel like I said my speech and there's just a mood shift, instantly after it. I don't know whether I've said something that like, scared you off or something."

Joanna admitted that she doesn't like Chris' "overly, overly jokey" nature, knowing that's how he communicates his feelings. Chris replied:

"I can't really change it. It's just my personality."

To which Joanna retired:

"This is what really upsets me, like there's nothing wrong with your personality."

Chris concluded:

"Well, maybe we're just not compatible then. That's alright. Not everybody is for everybody. I don't take it personally when you want to get to know Cal because you might be really right for Cal and I might be wrong for you. It's either like you like me, for me, like everything all of it, or you don't. So maybe that's our answer there."

Upon listening to Chris' piece, Joanna nodded in response, and it is what has confused Love Island fans.

Viewers have taken to social media to highlight how the couple had already agreed they were "incompatible" ahead of the game. They couldn't understand why Joanna cried when the islanders pointed out the same thing during the Love Island game segment.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Those interested can watch the new episodes of Love Island: All-Stars on ITV2 and ITVX.

Catch a Breaking Bad actor in a brand new role HERE