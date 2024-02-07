"Georgia is not mentally ok": Love Island fans agree with Josh saying she's "here for followers" 

Love Island fans agree Josh shouldn't get backlash for voicing his opinions. During a game of Truth or Dare on Tuesday, the Friday 6 episode, the bombshell called out Georgia Steel for joining the show just to gain more "followers".

The comment did not go down well with Georgia. She believed it was "morally wrong for their friendship" for Josh to go after her. However, the latter clarified that he didn't mean to attack her emphasizing he had to pick a name and he simply chose hers.

Georgia's overreaction to the whole situation has irked fans. A few even went on to remind her of the time when she slyly exposed Molly's secret kiss with Joe Garratt in front of other islanders. A user @Meganelizabefff, wrote on X:

"Georgia is not mentally ok. Quick to try and throw Molly under the bus but as soon as something she doesn’t like gets said, she wants to argue."

What went wrong between Georgia S and Josh on Love Island: All Stars?

Having to choose who he thought was on the show to gain followers, Josh went up to Georgia and pecked her on the cheeks. While Georgia looked annoyed, several islanders were taken aback by the revelation. She asked Josh for a reason why he believes she's "here for followers." He noted:

"I just felt like you had something good with Cal and you switched. If you would have been with Toby on the outside. You wouldn't have come in here. Obviously, you've just come in here for the followers."

For those unaware, Toby and Georgia had a fling before they arrived in the South African villa. They grew close during Love Island Games but their relationship fizzled out when they were booted off the show. Josh's remark had Georgia arguing and justifying her actions.

She said,

"Wait a second I clear this up because I don't want you to be having these thoughts. He was in LA. I was in York. How on earth is that going to work? We then ended up here together with history."

Josh defended himself:

"I don't know man. I just think it is for the one who wants the more followers in here. Just allow me to have my own opinion, man."

Georgia called him out for betraying their friendship:

"One minute Josh, you want to be my mate. And then the next minute, you're doing that Josh. Like, what the hell is that about? That hurt a little bit, Josh. That's a bit sore."

Later, during a private conversation with Toby and Georgia, Josh emphasized his remark wasn't "that deep" and apologized:

"I thought you would have took it on the chin. You didn't. I'm sorry for it. There's nothing I can really say apart from, 'sorry'."

Georgia accused him of not just coming at her but also at her coupling with Toby before storming off in anger. Josh visibly frustrated by the conversation called back:

"I shouldn't be getting a backlash for what she's done wrong. She's the one who's not being honest in the whole situation with everyone."

Toby attempted to salvage the situation agreeing Georgia hasn't "dealt with her situations" but saying she's "here for the followers" was wrong on Josh's part. The latter said again:

"I'm sorry for what I have done. I've misjudged the full situation. That's all I can possibly say. I thought she would've took it on the chin."

Love Island fans side with Josh

A barrage of viewers highlighted Georgia has no right to rant about what's "morally right" because she has betrayed people on Love Island. Many called it "infuriating" for her to argue back when Josh was "spitting facts."

Here's what fans said:

Those interested can watch the new episodes of Love Island: All Stars on ITV2 and ITVX.