"That's nasty": Love Island fans shocked after Callum's admission of 'sleeping with 16 girls'

The reunion of exes Callum Jones and Molly Smith on Love Island: All Stars has become a hot topic of discussion among fans once again. For those unaware, the pair first met in Casa Amor, Cape Town, in 2020, where they became one of the genuine pairings on Love Island season 6.

After the show ended, the couple moved in together in Manchester and dated for almost three years before calling it quits. On Love Island: All Stars, they returned as bombshells individually, and neither of them knew they were making a comeback on the ITV show to get a second chance at finding love.

Now, a personal revelation made by Callum about the number of girls he has slept with in the past six months has left all islanders shocked. What has fans enraged is that Callum boasted about his body count in front of Molly, who was visibly appalled to learn he was physically involved with “16 girls” after breaking up with her.

One fan, @raineorshan, wrote on X:

“16 GIRLS?! Nah Callum that’s nasty.”

Love Island star Callum answers “ruthless” question

Expand Tweet

The revelation came after a dramatic recoupling ceremony when all the islanders assembled to play a game of truth or dare. One islander asked Callum:

“If you weren't coupled up with G, who would you be coupled up with?”

Callum responded by saying:

“That’s a sh*t one (question). Nah it’s a sh*t one. I’d prefer a more ruthless one than that.”

The tension quickly escalated when Anton asked:

“Do you want a ruthless one? How many girls have you slept with since Molly?”

Everyone in the cast was equal parts shocked and disgusted by Callum’s admission of sleeping with 16 girls since becoming single.

One islander reconfirmed, “In six months?” while another said, “16. Are you f**king me? That’s a lot.”

Another consoled Molly:

“Well now I bet you’re glad you didn’t get back with him.”

The ex-girlfriend, who was devastated by the revelation, sarcastically clapped at Callum’s bragging and responded:

“Yeah, just a bit. Well done for sh*gging 16 girls in six months.”

Callum tried to justify his actions, saying that he never actually had the “single” time, but Molly dismissed his explanation, saying “Listen, you do you.” In response, Callum clapped back:

“That’s what I did.”

Love Island fans deem the revelation “crazy”

A barrage of viewers on X filled the micro-blogging site with their opinions on the exes’ awkward moment. Many believe Callum should have refrained from bragging about his body count in front of Molly or at least lied or trimmed down the number.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Callum chose to pair with Molly upon entering the All Stars villa. During a conversation, Molly accused Callum of being “cold and cut off” after the breakup and the latter responded:

"It's logical to not message each other and check up when you've ended a relationship."

However, things quickly fell apart as the duo began flirting with other islanders to develop new connections.

Those interested can watch the new episodes of Love Island: All Stars on ITV2 and ITVX.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here