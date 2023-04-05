Crumbl introduces Easter-themed Sugar Cookies and more for this week

With Easter soon approaching, several fan-favorite restaurants, including Crumbl Cookies, have introduced new items to celebrate the festival. Up until April 8, 2023, the company will offer a wide variety of new cookies for customers to indulge in. These will include Easter-themed Sugar Cookies decorated with candy eggs.

The company is dedicated to introducing new delicious cookies on a weekly basis and is known for its rotating menu. They are now set to introduce six new cookies for individuals to choose from ahead of Easter. The varieties include carrot cake, oatmeal, chocolate, lemon, and more. These gourmet flavors are sure to leave customers wanting more.

List of Easter-inspired items by Crumbl Cookies

Up until April 8, 2023, the following cookies will be available to customers:

Sugar Cookie (with Candy Eggs) - This special menu item is a sugar cookie topped with vanilla frosting and pastel-colored candy eggs. Carrot Cake Cookie - This is a delicious spiced carrot cake cookie topped with cream cheese frosting and pecan garnish. Iced Oatmeal Cookie - This cinnamon oatmeal cookie topped with vanilla cream cheese glaze is guaranteed to be a fan favorite. Double Fudge Brownie Cookie - This is a thick decadent brownie cookie topped with chocolate glaze and fresh-baked brownie bites. Lemon Bar Cookie - This lemon cookie is taken to the next level with its lemon bar topping and a dusting of powdered sugar. Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie - This is a simple yet delicious cookie with milk chocolate chips.

The company is known for its weekly rotation menu and customers can't wait to try the new seasonally available cookie varieties.

The fastest-growing cookie business in the nation, Crumbl Cookies, has more than 600 bakeries spread across 47 states. Each location has a distinct layout and aesthetic. The brand stands out as it allows customers to watch employees bake delicious cookies right in front of them in the store.

The company has recently been in the news since it is opening several outlets across the country

bec @bec_pietropaolo @CrumblCookies we rated this weeks cookies with the sugar cookie coming in first 🥇 @CrumblCookies we rated this weeks cookies with the sugar cookie coming in first 🥇🍪 https://t.co/hIuvWAnUHi

The wildly famous US bakery and dessert shop has recently opened in Edmonton, with more locations coming soon to Alberta. Reportedly, the Daily Hive visited the Edmonton shop a little early to learn about other stores that were scheduled to open in Alberta. An outlet for the store will also soon open just outside of Calgary, and later this summer a Crumbl Cookies site will be launched in Airdrie.

The company's website states:

"Crumbl is a family-owned business and is proud to contribute to the livelihoods of its thousands of local franchise partners, managers and bakers. With each new bakery, Crumbl will strive harder than ever to fulfill its mission of bringing friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world."

In brief about the company

The company was founded by a pair of cousins, Jason McGowan (CEO) and Sawyer Hemsley (COO). The duo worked on perfecting a recipe for their famous cookies and went on to open their first outlet in Logan, Utah in 2017.

According to the business' website, with over 600 bakeries dispersed across 47 states, Crumbl Cookies is the nation's "fastest-growing cookie company." Whatever the style and aesthetic of each shop, customers can always count on the staff to make delicious cookies right in front of them.

