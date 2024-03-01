CT Tamburello joins Jake Gyllenhaal in action-packed Road House remake

The anticipated remake of the cult classic action film Road House has an exciting new cast addition as athletic actor CT Tamburello, per The Challenge star’s Instagram post. With Jake Gyllenhaal already on board to star as the lead character, a former fighter taking on a bouncer role at a raucous roadside bar, Tamburello's addition has further bolstered fan excitement for the film.

While Tamburello's exact role has not yet been announced, the charismatic physicality he brings from his time on MTV's The Challenge means he should be well-equipped to hold his role on screen. Set to premiere on Prime Video on March 21, 2024, the Road House remake promises intense action sequences as the rowdy bar is put under protection by Gyllenhaal’s character.

CT Tamburello joins Jake Gyllenhaal in Road House remake

CT Tamburello, renowned for his athleticism and competitive drive on MTV's The Challenge, will leverage those strengths in the upcoming Road House remake. Tamburello has been confirmed to join the production, taking on a role designed to showcase his physical prowess and contribute to the action-oriented nature of the film.

With this role, CT Tamburello has taken a significant stride towards acting in feature films after working on reality television. Although information is still scarce, Tamburello's well-established character ought to enable him to play the part and preserve the essence that made Road House a legendary movie.

On Thursday, February 29, 2024, CT Tamburello posted a photo with the Road House remake crew on Instagram. In the caption, he wrote,

“Last night of the bar fight scene. This is the whole fight crew. Lots of bruises and blood shed here. Thanks to @thenotoriousmma for jumping in the picture with all of us. This is a proper bar fight sequence the stuff cinema and stunts are known for. #stuntbeltbuckle.”

Concluding, he mentioned his place in the image (on the right side),

“…you might recognize someone on the far right. 😌”

CT Tamburello's career has expanded from reality television into new realms, as shown through his casting in the Road House remake. First appearing on MTV's The Real World: Paris, he gained renown on the athletic competition show 2009's The Challenge: The Duel II. Recently CT Tamburello took part in additional reality programs like The Challenge: Home Turf and the deception-focused The Traitors.

Jake Gyllenhaal is bringing his characteristic dedication to his latest role as a former UFC fighter turned bouncer in the upcoming Road House remake. As Gyllenhaal is known for fully transforming himself to embody his characters, he has embarked on intense MMA training and dietary changes to match the physicality expected of a bouncer.

The beloved Patrick Swayze original's remake strives to balance paying respectful homage to the 1989 version while infusing Liman's signature contemporary style.

In addition, moving the film's setting to the Florida Keys offers a novel setting for the drama and action that develops throughout the narrative, making for a visually striking experience that departs from the Missouri original.

Final thoughts

The buzz around the upcoming Road House remake hints at an entertaining update that could appeal to both fans of the 1989 original and a new generation discovering the story for the first time.

With proven talents such as director Doug Liman and stars CT Tamburello and Jake Gyllenhaal leading the way, the team is taking care to thoughtfully reimagine the premise while capturing the spirit of the cherished Patrick Swayze film.

Road House remake is set to air on March 21, 2024, on Prime Video.