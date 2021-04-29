Daddy’s Perfect Little Girl: Airtime, storyline, cast, where to watch, and everything about the LMN thriller movie

Lifetime’s next drama film, Daddy’s Perfect Little Girl, is about 12-year-old Ella, who now lives alone with her adoptive father, Nolan, two years after her adoptive mother died.

Daddy's Perfect Little Girl looks like it's going to be a thrilling ride.

Also Read: How did Chun Jung Ha die? Mouse, The King: Eternal Monarch actress found dead at home at 51

When and where watch to watch Daddy’s Perfect Little Girl?

The Lifetime drama, Daddy’s Perfect Little Girl, premieres on April 30, Friday at 8/7c on Lifetime.

Here's the official summary for Daddy's Perfect Little Girl:

“Two years after her adoptive mother dies during a family vacation in the Dominican Republic, 12-year-old Ella now lives alone with her adoptive father, Nolan. The two have formed a close father-daughter bond since her adoption at age 9 when Ella’s biological mother (Nolan’s cousin) was sentenced to a psychiatric institution. In Ella’s eyes, her father is perfect! She is willing to do whatever it takes to sabotage those who don’t feel the same. Things grow complicated when Nolan begins dating a new woman named Cecily, who has a 14-year-old son, Zander. ”

Ella is overcome with envy, and it clouds her vision. She may only be a kid, but she knows what she wants, and she wants it now. Her dad is her best friend, and she will go to the ends of the earth to make sure nobody gets in her way.

Who are the creators?

Advertisement

This Lifetime drama, Daddy’s Perfect Little Girl, was written by Melissa Cassera and directed by Curtis Crawford. The executive producers on the set of Daddy’s Perfect Little Girl are Sebastian Battro, Tom Berry, Neil Bregman, Christine Conradt, and Pierre David. The production executive is Roxanne Boisvert, and the producers are Steve Boisvert and Curtis Crawford.

Melissa Cassera is an actress and writer and the creator of Lifetime Network's first trilogy of films, the Obsession Trilogy. The bulk of Cassera’s work has been for Lifetime, including titles like Daddy’s Perfect Little Girl and Girl Followed.

Director and producer Curtis Crawford has also worked on projects like Mommy's Little Princess, Obsession: Her Final Vengeance, and Deadly Influencer.

Who is the cast?

Hattie Kragten

Daddy’s Perfect Little Girl will include Hattie Kragten as Ella Chambers. Hattie Kragten is a Canadian actress, known for her roles in Snoopy in Space and Abby Hatcher. She played Kate in Backstabbing for Beginners, Rose Church in The Santa Squad, and a small role in Christmas Wedding Planner.

Matt Wells

Matt Wells will play Nolan Chambers, Hattie Kragten’s character’s adoptive father. A Newfoundland native, Matt Wells is a writer, actor, and musician. The actor has an acclaimed independent film titled "Crown and Anchor" and has appeared on Murdoch Mysteries as Constable Carl Gracie, Dark Matter as Ishida Lieutenant, and Bitten as Brendan Michaels.

Tracy Shreve

Tracy Shreve will portray Cecily Gray, Nolan Chamber’s girlfriend. The Canadian actress Tracy Shreve was born in Vancouver, British Columbia. Her films include Mutant X, Partners in Action, and Fall: The Price of Silence.

Check out the official preview for Daddy’s Perfect Little Girl on Lifetime’s website. It teases how Ella begins her journey of jealousy.

Also Read: Revenge Delivered: Airtime, storyline, cast, where to watch, and everything about the Lifetime thriller movie