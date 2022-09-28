Dahmer: Monster - The Jeffrey Dahmer Story filming location explored - Where was Evan Peters' Netflix series shot?

The Netflix drama series Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, starring Evan Peters, has received a lot of attention from viewers, social media fans and critics.

The show, which is based on the life of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, has divided fans and critics, with some praising it for its thematic ambitions and gripping storytelling style, while others accused it of humanizing the notorious serial killer.

The series was reportedly filmed entirely in California. Keep reading to learn more details about the filming location of the series.

Where was Dahmer: Monster - The Jeffrey Dahmer Story filmed? Location explored

As per The Cinemaholic, Dahmer: Monster - The Jeffrey Dahmer Story was majorly shot across Los Angeles County in California. According to the publication, the crew set up camps throughout the city last year, and some of the scenes were shot in Pomona, California.

Los Angeles County is the US' most populous county and is considered to be among the most ethnically diverse counties in America. The county is replete with several gorgeous Museums including the Armory Center for the Arts, California African American Museum, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and Hammer Museum to name a few.

The county is home to the beautiful Griffith Park located near the Santa Monica Mountains. Some of the most noted tourist attractions in Griffith Park include the iconic Hollywood Sign, the Griffith Observatory, and the Los Angeles Zoo.

Over the years, a number of iconic movies have been filmed in Los Angeles County, like the Kevin Spacey starrer American Beauty, Dangerous Minds, Insidious: The Last Key, and Horrible Bosses to name a few.

A quick look at Dahmer: Monster - The Jeffrey Dahmer Story plot and cast

Dahmer: Monster - The Jeffrey Dahmer Story focuses on the notorious American serial killer, Jeffrey Dahmer. It delves deep into the disturbing psyche of Dahmer, his early life and family whilst also focusing on his victims. A brief description of the show, as per Netflix's official YouTube channel, reads:

''From the Emmy award winning creator of American Crime Story comes Dahmer - Monster: the Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The series examines the gruesome and horrific true crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer and the systemic failures that enabled one of America’s most notorious serial killers to continue his murderous spree in plain sight for over a decade.''

The series has divided audiences and critics, with many slamming it for romanticizing and humanizing Jeffrey Dahmer, while others praised the show's grim tone and thematic depth. It stars Evan Peters as Dahmer, who has received unanimous critical acclaim for his work on the show.

Featuring alongside Peters in crucial supporting roles are Richard Jenkins as Lionel Dahmer, Molly Ringwald as Shari Dahmer, Niecy Nash as Glenda Cleveland, and Michael Learned as Catherine Dahmer, among many others.

The show is helmed by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. Murphy is best known for shows like American Horror Story, Feud, and The Normal Heart, while Ian Brennan has worked on Glee, The Politician, and Scream Queens.

The series is currently streaming on Netflix.

