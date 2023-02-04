Dairy Queen adds new Bacon Queso Cheeseburger to its new $7 Meal Deal

The new Bacon Queso Cheeseburger from Dairy Queen adds a new appearance to the fast food joint's burger offering.

Dairy Queen's new addition is made with a 100% seasoned beef patty that is topped with zesty queso and thick-cut applewood-smoked bacon and delivered on a basic toasted bun. Here are the nutritional values added to the Bacon Queso Cheeseburger:

430 calories

200 calories from fat

23 grams of fat

1000 milligrams of sodium

35 grams of carbs

5 grams of sugar

21 grams of protein

Along with this, the brand has a new $7 Meal Deal that includes the Bacon Queso Cheeseburger, a side of fries, a drink, and a small sundae for just $7. The Bacon Queso Cheeseburger is also available a la carte.

For a limited time, the Bacon Queso Cheeseburger and the $7 Meal Deal are available at participating DQ locations worldwide.

The Dairy Queen adds Blizzard of the Month for February 2023, the Triple Truffle Blizzard

The Triple Truffle Blizzard, dubbed a chocolate box in a drink, combines velvety peanut butter, caramel, and fudge-filled truffles with chocolate toppings and the company's renowned vanilla soft serve. Check out the nutritional facts about Triple Truffle Blizzard below:

660 calories

240 calories from fat

27 grams of fat

18 grams of saturated fat

250 milligrams of sodium

94 grams of carbs

80 grams of sugar

14 grams of protein

Dairy Queen @LongIslandDQ Drop us a heart if you are picking up the Triple Truffle Blizzard Cake for your Valentine! Drop us a heart if you are picking up the Triple Truffle Blizzard Cake for your Valentine! https://t.co/iiH89iqzWf

The new Triple Truffle Blizzard Cupid Cake is also available at selected DQ locations in addition to the Blizzard of the Month as the ideal Valentine's Day treat to express your love for that special someone.

Dairy Queen @LongIslandDQ Cupid cake bliss with this perfectly shareable, made-for-you-and-yours, heart-shaped Triple Truffle Blizzard Cupid Cake. This heart cake is made with a layer of our iconic Triple Truffle Blizzard treat made with three decadent truffles. Share a sweet moment of BlizzardCupid cake bliss with this perfectly shareable, made-for-you-and-yours, heart-shaped Triple Truffle Blizzard Cupid Cake. This heart cake is made with a layer of our iconic Triple Truffle Blizzardtreat made with three decadent truffles. Share a sweet moment of Blizzard® Cupid cake bliss with this perfectly shareable, made-for-you-and-yours, heart-shaped Triple Truffle Blizzard Cupid Cake. This heart cake is made with a layer of our iconic Triple Truffle Blizzard® treat made with three decadent truffles. https://t.co/tYllekiQsQ

The Triple Truffle Blizzard Cupid Cake is a heart-shaped cake with three layers: a layer of truffles filled with peanut butter, caramel, and fudge; a layer of chocolate topping; and a layer of DQ's famous vanilla soft serve.

In brief about the Dairy Queen brand

J.F. McCullough and his son Alex created the delectable dairy delicacy known to millions as Dairy Queen soft serve in 1938, close to Moline, Illinois. The invention by the McCulloughs served as the foundation for the current network of more than 5,700 locations across the United States, Canada, and numerous other nations in Europe, Central America, the Far East, and the Middle East.

A wide variety of products are sold at Dairy Queen, including not only their DQ soft serve items but also the Brazier line of hot delicacies. The brand is the world's leading seller of soft frozen dessert items.

