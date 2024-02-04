Daniëlle Cathari x New Balance 991V2 sneakers: Everything we know so far

Daniëlle Cathari x New Balance 991V2 sneakers are about to be released, and the sneaker industry is bracing for another thrilling partnership. This collaboration brings together the distinctive design viewpoint of Daniëlle Cathari and the renowned 991V2 model from New Balance. Working together, the designers will provide a modern spin on a timeless cut.

Daniëlle Cathari breathes fresh life into New Balance's legendary heritage in athletic and leisure footwear with her sustainable approach and renowned deconstructed designs.

Collaborations with prominent companies like adidas and Clarks have caused quite a stir in the fashion business, thanks to the Amsterdam-based designer. This is her first collaboration with the brand, therefore she is now focusing on New Balance.

Daniëlle Cathari and New Balance are set to collaborate on the 991V2, a sneaker that is expected to be unveiled on February 9. Consistent with past collaborations, the precise sum is yet uncertain but will probably be about $250.

Fans have the chance to acquire a piece of this special partnership by getting their hands on these shoes via a few different retailers and online channels.

Daniëlle Cathari x New Balance 991V2 sneakers are expected to be unveiled on February 9

Daniëlle Cathari x New Balance 991V2 sneakers (Image via Twitter/@ComplexSneakers)

The collaboration brings a matcha-inspired color palette to the 991V2. The sneakers feature a rich moss green and earthy brown color scheme.

This choice of colors reflects a connection to nature and a nod to Cathari's interest in sustainable fashion. The upper combines suede and mesh materials, providing both texture and breathability.

Unique features

Custom Cathari tongue tags add a personal touch to the sneakers, distinguishing them from standard New Balance offerings. Grey accents and a two-tone midsole blend of cream and white, enhance the overall design. The sneakers also introduce a modern cushioning system.

They replace the traditional ABZORB with a FuelCell setup that spans the entire foot length. This change promises enhanced comfort and performance.

History of Daniëlle Cathari and New Balance

Thanks to her unique approach to design, Daniëlle Cathari has swiftly climbed the fashion ladder. Sustainability and deconstruction are key to her brand's aesthetic as she gives old shapes a contemporary makeover.

New Balance has been making great shoes for sports and everyday use for quite some time. The shoe business is seeing ongoing innovation from New Balance, a brand known for its dedication to comfort and performance.

Daniëlle Cathari x New Balance 991V2 sneakers bring together two separate realms. New Balance's knowledge in footwear is enhanced by Cathari's innovative approach to design.

Sneakerheads may now experience a one-of-a-kind combination of fashion, sustainability, and comfort thanks to this partnership.

Anticipated colorways

While the primary colorway draws inspiration from matcha with its green and brown hues, there is anticipation for additional colorways. These could further explore the collaboration's nature-inspired theme or introduce new concepts that reflect Cathari's design ethos and New Balance's versatility.

To wrap up, the Daniëlle Cathari x New Balance 991V2 sneakers are expected to create a big splash. Collaborative footwear has never before been seen in the level of craftsmanship and dedication to the invention shown by Cathari and New Balance.

Collectors and sneakerheads alike are counting down the days before they can get these limited-edition kicks.