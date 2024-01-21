Dateline NBC: Where is Howard Adrian Ashleman now?

The arrest of Howard Adrian Ashleman in February 2018 brought some resolution to the 2014 disappearance of the Fayetteville construction worker, James Chambers. James Chambers was last seen on August 15, 2014, at his home before he headed out with Howard for his lifeguarding job at Lake Leamon in Wallace.

Howard Adrian Ashleman's recorded confession by his wife, Hannah Jones, landed him in custody as he admitted to accidentally shooting James to intimidate him in the middle of an argument. Ashleman pled guilty and has been sentenced to no less than 15 years and six months to a maximum of 19 years and eight months in prison with an additional 6 months for failing to surrender in time.

The Dateline NBC episode titled The Bridge showcases Howard Adrian Ashleman's role in the 2014 murder case. It airs on January 21, 2024, at 8 pm EST and its synopsis reads:

"North Carolina detectives search for answers in the murder of 28-year-old Fayetteville construction worker James Chambers; featuring interviews with James' family members and investigators at the centre of the case."

Who was Howard Adrian Ashleman?

Howard Adrian Ashleman and James Chambers were co-workers at Chambers Concrete and the two reportedly shared bad blood. On August 15, 2014, Pete Chambers allegedly asked Howard to drop James home. James' roommate, Brandi Sugrue noticed him leaving with Howard for his job as a lifeguard at Lake Leamon. However, that was the last time James was seen alive.

Sugrue spoke to ABC 11 saying,

"He mentioned a falling out with somebody a few weeks ago, maybe a month, but he did not seem overly concerned about it. Otherwise, nobody knows where he is. His dog and all his stuff are still here."

Chambers' family and friends waited for almost a week before they reported him missing to the Fayetteville Police Department on August 24, per police records. Pete Chambers and Rachel Wellhouser went on searches and further shared,

"When your son is missing, you don't know what to do."

As Pete informed the police of Howard's company, the investigators questioned him. He stated that he had dropped James at his Coral Street home and drove over to a neighbor's barbecue but his cellphone records placed him at Murphy Road. The police suspected him when he mentioned selling his truck off to a salvage yard.

The Cumberland District Attorney Billy West spoke at his hearing saying,

“I can say with certainty that Ashleman was the prime suspect from the beginning.”

In the meantime, Howard's friend Reno Parks divulged details of James Chambers' murder to a hired private investigator, David Marshburn, but refused to speak to the officials from the Fayetteville Police Department thereby prolonging the investigation.

Howard Adrian Ashleman eventually moved to Florida and enrolled at the Hobe Sound Bible College. Around the same time, he met his future wife Hannah Jones who proved to be instrumental in his arrest. With the help of the police, Hannah confronted Howard and recorded his confession. On the same note, Howard agreed to confess to his crimes at Fayetteville.

Where is Howard Adrian Ashleman now?

Howard Adrian Ashleman was arrested on February 12, 2018, on charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon. Ashleman pled guilty to his charges later the same month and was sentenced to no less than 15 years and six months to a maximum of 19 years and eight months, with an additional six-month penalty.

He is presently incarcerated at the Columbus Correctional Institution near Brunswick, North Carolina.