Where was Hydi Cain last seen? Family issues plea for help in the wake of Georgia teen’s disappearance

The family of 16-year-old Hydi Cain is desperately seeking the safe return of the Georgia teen, who disappeared from her home wearing just pajamas and no shoes. Cain was last seen at her home in Fayetteville, Georgia, on January 7, 2024, reportedly leaving her residence early in the morning in pajama pants, a sweatshirt, and no shoes.

According to various reports, police authorities described the teen as 5-foot-1, weighing 130 pounds, with blond hair that may have been dyed black. Police also said they feared the teen was in grave danger, suspecting that she left home following a potential "psychotic episode.”

In a heartfelt Facebook post, the teen’s mom, Sidney Fyffe, pleaded for information that would generate leads to the missing teen’s whereabouts. Since Heidi's disappearance, Fyffe has been relentless in her pursuit to bring her daughter home and has shared a string of Facebook posts urging people to reach out with any relevant information.

Fyffe, who has put up missing posters around town in an effort to locate her missing daughter, wrote on Facebook:

"Being an adult parent is the hardest thing I have ever done. They think they know what is out there. But they don't. Y'all please help me bring my daughter home safely."

Hydi Cain walked out of her house after suffering a traumatic situation at work

Sidney Fyfeem, the mother of missing Georgia teen Hydi Cain, is urging people to amplify the message of her daughter’s disappearance. In a Facebook post, Fyffe disclosed that her daughter, who had been missing for nearly a week, experienced a traumatic situation at work shortly before she vanished.

Fyffe alleged that Hydi, who worked at Truett’s Chick-fil-A Luau in Georgia, was verbally assaulted by a co-worker. She also alleged that this individual removed the missing person's fliers and refused to assist with the investigation.

Hydi Cain, who walked out of her house wearing just pajamas and no shoes, was last seen on January 7. Concerns for the teen’s safety have intensified as temperatures continue to drop across the country.

Community members have rallied around the missing teen’s family in the wake of the disappearance. Hundreds of people have shared Facebook posts urging people to reach out to the family with any information. In a Facebook post, a family friend, Angela Dill, wrote:

“This is not spam. I grew up with Hyde's mom. She’s worried sick. Please help spread the word. Please share, especially if you know anyone in Georgia or surrounding states. A friend’s daughter has been missing since 1/7/24.”

Anyone with any information on Hydi Cain is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-445-9123.

Meanwhile, Fyffe has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds so she can continue to pay for the private investigator who was reportedly hired to locate her missing child.